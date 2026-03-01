Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has established himself as the top quarterback prospect in this draft class. However, he did not participate in athletic testing or on-field drills in Indianapolis. He quite literally stepped aside to watch his peers — LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Alabama's Ty Simpson, Miami's Carson Beck and others — fight for the right to be the second quarterback taken in April's draft.

At least two quarterbacks have been taken in the first round every year over the past decade except one (Kenny Pickett in 2022). A year ago, Miami's Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to the Titans, but the next quarterback (Jaxson Dart) did not come off the board until No. 25 overall. Will a second quarterback rise into the first round?

Here is how several quarterbacks fared Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine:

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh.

Grading top QB prospects

Measurables: 6-foot-4¾, 236 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 31⅞-inch arm length, 76¾-inch wingspan

6-foot-4¾, 236 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 31⅞-inch arm length, 76¾-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: N/A -- Fernando Mendoza did not take part in any athletic testing, but he was on the field supporting other competitors and chatting with former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck.

The Hoosier drew loud applause from the home-state crowd and carried a smile everywhere he went. Mendoza remains the presumptive No. 1 overall selection.

Measurables: 6-foot-1⅛, 211 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30⅞-inch arm length, 76½-inch wingspan

6-foot-1⅛, 211 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30⅞-inch arm length, 76½-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: A -- Ty Simpson had what I considered only two bad throws on the day -- one on an out route and another on the rail. From the out route to the go route, Simpson threw with touch and strong ball placement. The son of Tennessee-Martin head coach Jason Simpson showed quiet feet with little wasted movement in his footwork.

The Alabama quarterback is an interesting evaluation. He is an older prospect with essentially one year of starting experience, and the results of that season were volatile. His performance separated him as QB2 in this class, which could mean late first-round or early second-round consideration.

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 30⅜-inch arm length

6-foot-2, 203 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 30⅜-inch arm length Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: B+ -- Two of Garrett Nussmeier's first four throws were his worst, but he quickly settled in and avoided further erratic passes. Ball placement could have been better on the rail throws, but overall he did a nice job leading receivers and giving them opportunities to make plays on the football.

Nussmeier battled an injury all season. It showed up on tape but was not confirmed until the combine. When healthy, Nussmeier -- the son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier -- has proven to be one of the most reliable options at the position. He is QB3 for me and a likely Day 2 pick.

Measurables: 6-foot-4¾, 233 pounds, 10-inch hands, 30⅝-inch arm length, 75-inch wingspan

Measurables: 6-foot-4¾, 233 pounds, 10-inch hands, 30⅝-inch arm length, 75-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: B+ -- Carson Beck started his throwing session strong, showing quality accuracy and timing on out routes. He also threw the comeback and hinge routes well. His touch waned slightly on deep balls, which were inconsistent; he charted two off-target throws and two well-placed passes.

Beck is in the conversation to be the second or third quarterback off the board, which likely translates to a Day 2 selection.

Measurables: 6-foot-5¼, 228 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands, 32¾-inch arm length, 79⅝-inch wingspan

6-foot-5¼, 228 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands, 32¾-inch arm length, 79⅝-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: B -- Drew Allar struggled early, with errant throws on out routes and an initially sloppy performance. At times he looked like he was fighting his lower body due to inconsistent footwork, but he grew more comfortable as drills progressed and performed his best during the second half of the throwing session. The Ohio native was particularly effective go balls, comebacks and fade routes.

Allar has prototypical size and remains a candidate to come off the board on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Other standouts

Measurables: 6-foot-1¾, 210 pounds, 9-inch hands, 29⅞-inch arm length

6-foot-1¾, 210 pounds, 9-inch hands, 29⅞-inch arm length Testing: 4.72-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump, 114-inch broad jump

Luke Altmyer may have been the most consistent quarterback from start to finish in the first group. Decision-makers wanted to see ball placement and anticipation regardless of route, and he checked that box -- from comeback and out routes to go balls and fades.

He was also one of a handful of quarterbacks to participate in athletic testing, which spoke to his competitiveness

Measurables: 6-foot-2⅝, 232 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31⅝-inch arm length

, 232 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31⅝-inch arm length Testing: 4.56 second 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical jump, 130-inch broad jump

Cole Payton caused some early timing issues during the cauntlet because he is left-handed. His athletic testing impressed more than his on-field work, which was fine but not exceptional.