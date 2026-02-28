Running backs kicked off the third day of on-field testing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in impressive fashion.

After zero running backs went in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, two -- Ashton Jeanty (sixth overall to the Raiders) and Omarion Hampton (22nd overall to the Chargers) -- heard their names called on the first night of last year's draft. Two more -- Quinshon Judkins (Browns) and TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots) -- went before the 40th overall pick.

This year's crop features a clear top talent in Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, with his college teammate Jadarian Price behind him. The order after that, though, remains up in the air. Several players boosted their stock with Saturday's workouts.

CBS Sports graded the top five running back prospects from CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner's rankings and highlighted other standouts.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

Grading top RB prospects

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 212 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 32-inch arm length, 78⅝-inch wingspan

6-foot-0, 212 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 32-inch arm length, 78⅝-inch wingspan Testing: 4.36-second 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split

Grade: A -- Credit Jeremiyah Love for not only participating, but for shining. The former Fighting Irish star hoped to run in the 4.3s or low 4.4s in the 40-yard dash, per NFL Network's Stacey Dales, and he delivered in impressive fashion.

That's obviously a terrific number for a player who could go in the top 10 picks, but his combination of smoothness, suddenness, explosiveness and long-range speed truly showed up in the on-field drills with the ball in his hands.

Perhaps the best example came on a near-collision with a cameraman, which Love quickly sidestepped. His change of direction also popped in the Texas route drill. He moves in a way that makes him look a half-step faster than almost all of his counterparts.

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 30⅞-inch arm length, 76½-inch wingspan

5-foot-11, 203 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 30⅞-inch arm length, 76½-inch wingspan Testing: 4.49-second 40-yard dash, 1.61-second 10-yard split, 35-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-4 broad jump

Grade: B+ -- Jadarian Price came into the combine wanting to show off his pass-catching chops, and he did just that, making a couple of nice grabs: one slightly behind him and another high snag after he slipped on the Texas route. He didn't post some of the top testing numbers, though coming in under 4.5 seconds was nice to see.

Once he got into the football-specific drills, he impressed with his footwork, reads and -- again -- pass catching. That will help a player who had just 15 catches in college.

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 216 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 29½-inch arm length

5-foot-11, 216 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 29½-inch arm length Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: B -- Kaytron Allen, who entered as RB3 and the No. 123 overall prospect in the CBS Sports rankings, did not test but showed well in portions of the on-field work. A powerful runner who scored double-digit touchdowns in three of his four seasons at Penn State, Allen isn't the most graceful pass catcher, but he avoided drops and looked comfortable in the rushing drills.

Measurables: 5-foot-8, 220 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 28⅞-inch arm length

5-foot-8, 220 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 28⅞-inch arm length Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: N/A -- Jonah Coleman, who scored 17 touchdowns in 2025, did not participate in any drills. However, he helped himself earlier in the week when discussing the importance of pass blocking for running backs.

That sentiment will have every GM, coach and talent evaluator nodding and smiling.

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, 9-inch hands, 30⅛-inch arm length

5-foot-10, 188 pounds, 9-inch hands, 30⅛-inch arm length Testing: 4.37-second 40-yard dash, 1.59-second 10-yard split, 10-foot-2 broad jump

Grade: A -- Regarding the RB3 conversation behind Love and Price, Demond Claiborne certainly put his best foot forward. He showcased jitterbug agility and quickness in the pass-catching drills, looking like a natural, which makes sense considering he caught 51 passes over his final two seasons at Wake Forest.

Claiborne is on the smaller side, but he displayed long-distance speed with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash. According to NFL+, his 23.7 mph top speed during the 40 ranked as the second-fastest for a running back at the combine over the past three years, trailing only Dolphins standout De'Von Achane.

Other standout performers

Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas)

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33⅝-inch arms, 82-inch wingspan

6-foot-1, 223 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33⅝-inch arms, 82-inch wingspan Testing: 4.33-second 40-yard dash, 1.51-second 10-second split, 39-inch vertical, 10-foot-8 broad jump

Mike Washington Jr. blazed to the fastest 40-yard dash among all running backs at this year's combine, and doing so at 223 pounds made it even more remarkable. Add in the fastest 10-yard split, plus the second-highest vertical and second-longest broad jump (both behind Kentucky's Seth McGowan) at the position, and it amounted to an outstanding day for the Arkansas product.

He didn't participate in on-field drills after the 40-yard dash, but on a day when players are often boiled down to numbers, he reminded everyone they're human, too.

Jam Miller (Alabama)

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 209 pounds, 8¾-inch hands, 30⅜-inch arms

5-foot-10, 209 pounds, 8¾-inch hands, 30⅜-inch arms Testing: 4.42-second 40-yard dash, 1.53-second 10-yard split, 30½-inch vertical, 9-foot-7 broad jump

Jam Miller's day began with some of the lower marks in the vertical and broad jump, but he more than made up for it with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at 209 pounds, displaying an impressive blend of speed and size. His 1.53-second 10-yard split ranked second among all running backs as well.

Miller had one drop, but overall performed well in the on-field work following testing. After battling a bevy of injuries in 2025, it was encouraging to see him back and healthy.

Eli Heidenreich (Navy)

Measurables: 6-foot, 198 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 29¼-inch arms

6-foot, 198 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 29¼-inch arms Testing: 4.44-second 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split, 35½-inch vertical, 10-foot broad jump

Eli Heidenreich is one of only three players in the last 70 years to record at least 400 rushing yards and 900 receiving yards in a season, joining Tavon Austin and Randall Cobb. He backed up that production profile with a strong combine performance that included tying Love for the third-fastest 10-yard split at the position. Heidenreich is a smooth route runner and pass catcher, and his on-field drills augmented an impressive testing portion.