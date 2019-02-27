NFL combine: Bosa No. 1, Haskins the top QB in lineman-heavy top 32 prospects in the NFL Draft

There are still two months left in the draft process, the combine hasn't even started, and pro days will take place in the next month.

So it's the perfect time for my pre-combine list of the top 32 players in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It is a draft deep with defensive and offensive line talent, but not a lot of big-time players at the skill positions -- other than tight end.

There is no can't-miss quarterback prospect either, which will somehow drive down the grades on the talent in this draft. It shouldn't. This will be a deep draft, but the early first round should be littered with front-seven defensive players. There are five of them in my top 32, including the top three players.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is the top player on my list, while Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins is the top-rated passer.

It's still early in the process, so changes can still happen but I am not one to get too caught up in pre-draft workouts.

1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State. He is an elite pass rusher who might have better tools than his older brother, Joey, who is a star for the Chargers. The younger Bosa is great with the technical parts of playing the position for a guy his age.

2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. This is a kid who was a late bloomer at Alabama. But he showed in 2018 that he could dominate the line of scrimmage. He is quick and strong and looks like a star waiting to dominate.

3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. By staying in school, he became a top-five pick in this draft. He can play with his hand down or standing up, but either way he plays hard all the time and he's also good against the run. But it's pass-rush ability that will make him a high pick.

4. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. He is the best passing quarterback in this draft, someone who has a real command of the pocket and understands how to read the coverage. His arm is plenty good enough as well.

5. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. He is a massive man who excels in the run game and improved big time the past year as a pass protector. He played both left and right tackle for the Gators, but will likely be a right tackle on the next level.

6. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston. He will get pinged for his size some, but didn't they say that about Aaron Donald back when he came out? Oliver is quick like Donald and has a chance to be special inside like him. He did have some issues with the coaching staff at Houston, but that appeared to be more about the staff.

7. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa. Dare I say it: He reminds me of Rob Gronkowski. He's big, strong and can catch. What's even better is that he's also a quality blocker. He's the most complete tight end in this class.

8. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. In terms of speed off the ball, he is one of the best in this class among the pass rushers. He isn't a huge end, but that speed is what makes him so attractive. He plays all out all the time.

9. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. There are some scouts who think he should slide inside to guard. I don't buy it. I think he's a long-term starter at left tackle who will be in Pro Bowls at some point in his career.

10. Devin White, LB, LSU. He is an outstanding linebacker who has great speed. He will be a three-down player on the next level, which is why he is ranked this high on my list.

11. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. He is a capable man cover player who some scouts think could be the best corner in this draft. Had an impressive season for the Bulldogs in 2018 as a nice man cover player.

12. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, he is a natural end who has quickness and power. He is also a good run player. Ferrell's a player scouts love and could be much higher on this board come draft day.

13. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma. He played tackle for the Sooners, but some scouts think he's be better served moving inside to guard. I think there is great value in his versatility.

14. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State. He would be a lot higher on this list if not for the torn ACL he suffered last month. Simmons is a big, disruptive force inside who can push the pocket.

15. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. He is a tall edge rusher at 6-foot-5, but he is a bit thin. Needs to add some weight to handle NFL tackles. But Burns has the speed teams love off the edge.

16. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. He is a solid man player, but he has problems against the run, which might lower his stock. Williams isn't a willing tackler at all. But there is great value in a player with his type of cover skills.

17. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. He had a big-time year for the Sooners last season, but his size is a major concern. If you have no problem with a smallish quarterback, Murray should be a first-round pick. He can make all the throws.

18. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. He is a corner who showed he could hold up in man coverage, but he also excelled in zone as well. He is 6-foot, but slender. Even so, Murphy is a willing tackler. Could be an immediate star as a nickel corner and then move outside.

19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama. He is the best runner in this draft, someone who runs with power and can run away from people. He will be a star. Reminds me of Alvin Kamara a bit.

20. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, he has the long body to play as a down end on the next level. Sweat impressed during Senior Bowl week and his technique is something he's working to improve on. He is a good-looking athlete.

21. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama. The son of former NFL tight end by the same name, Smith is a complete player. He became a good pass catcher last season, but he's also a solid blocker who helped key the Alabama run game.

22. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Whenever you watched Clemson's vaunted front, Wilkins was the guy who constantly showed up. He isn't a big player for the position, but he has the tools to be a quality inside rusher who can be good against the run.

23. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. He runs better than teammate T.J. Hockenson, which makes Fant more of a move tight end. He might be the fastest tight end in this class, and while he isn't a great blocker, but he is willing.

24. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida. He played both corner and safety for the Gators, which is why his value is high. Safeties who can cover have value in today's game, and Gardner-Johnson does that well. I think he's a free safety on the next level, although he can play in the box as well.

25. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi. He is a big, physical receiver who is plenty fast enough to separate on the next level. Some have compared him to Alshon Jeffrey, but I think Metcalf plays faster.

26. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. His 2018 season wasn't as good as expected. But he still has the traits teams want from their edge players. Gary has good size and he can play the run, while being a solid edge rusher. He is an outstanding athlete for a man who weighs 280 pounds.

27. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. He has that gunslinger mentality that might scare off some teams. But Lock can throw the football. He had to play in a new offense last season, which hurt him some. There is big upside with Lock.

28. Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College. He is an athletic guard who can move. While Lindstrom won't always overpower the opposition, he knows how to get movement. He's probably the top pure guard in the class.

29. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia. He isn't as good as his brother, Calvin, but he's not far behind. Ridley is an adept route runner who will be in the conversation to be the first receiver taken.

30. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware. Here is another former corner who moved inside to safety. That means Adderley has the ability to hold up in coverage in the deep middle. He is a safety who can cover a lot of ground.

31. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State. He is an athletic center who can move and get to the second level. He isn't big, which could cause problems with larger players across from him, but Bradbury's a fighter who won't back down. One personnel man told me he's a first-round lock.

32. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. Anytime you put on a Notre Dame game last season, Tillery was making plays. He is a good inside pass rusher who has matured as a player.

Just missed: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington; Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama; Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma; Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple; Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis; Devin Bush, LB, Michigan; Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson; N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State; Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State; Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State; Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama; David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State; Zach Allen, DL, Boston College; Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama; Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State; Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M.