NFL combine: Jawaan Taylor solidifies spot as top tackle and how RB, OL workouts affect first round of NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS -- The players finally took the field in Indianapolis at the NFL combine, and on Friday it started with the offensive linemen and running backs. Ultimately, how these players performed during their college careers will in large part determine where they're drafted, but there's no denying that the combine -- where events like the 40-yard dash, the three-cone drill and the bench press have become must-see television even if success in those endeavors doesn't necessarily equate to success in the NFL.

But there's also no denying that teams can be swayed by a fast 40 time or a poor three-cone drill or an impressive showing in the bench press. With that in mind, here are five first-round talents who took part in Friday's drills.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Draft range: Top 15

Taylor didn't run the 40-yard dash on Friday, but he otherwise impressed in athletic testing and showed why many people already had him as the top tackle on their boards. And while Jonah Williams, the next guy on this list, didn't fall flat on his face, his measurements might have tackle-needy teams like the Giants or Bills opting for the more sure thing at the position in Taylor in the top 10. Don't expect him to fall outside the top 15 on draft day, and don't be surprised if Taylor, who dominated in the run game a season ago, is the first offensive linemen off the board.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Draft range: Top 10 to mid-to-late Round 1

The story coming into this week was that Jonah Williams may not have the physical traits and athleticism to play left tackle in the NFL. And perhaps that's true; his future may be at right tackle. We're not ready to say he needs to kick inside to guard, especially given how well he played for Alabama. Yes, his arms measured less than 34 inches, which is the cut off for some teams when it comes to left tackle, but when you watch Williams on tape, there's so much to like.

Also, the man made a good point this week:

Williams to a reporter: “If your arms were a little longer, you’d be able to reach the keyboard better. But you don’t need that to be a great writer.” — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 28, 2019

Cody Ford, OT/G, Oklahoma

Draft range: Top 20

Before Ford was a force at right tackle, he was a force at right guard. In terms of measurables he checks the boxes -- 6-foot-4 and 34-inch arms -- but he's also a 329-pound behemoth. Yes, it took him 5.21 seconds to travel 40 yards but this is where we remind you that the man weighed 329 pounds. But Ford's physical skills will be attractive to a lot of teams, as will his versatility, and depending on how the next two months unfold, he could go off the board before Jonah Williams.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

Draft range: Top 32

Bradbury was a two-star tight end in high school and now he's the best center in this draft. He's coming off a strong career for the Wolfpack, followed that up with an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl in January, and he continues to make his case here at the combine. Yes, he only had 31 3/4-inch arms but that's not a concern when you're a center. More impressive are the 34 reps on the bench press, and more impressive than that is the 4.93 40-yard time. For some perspective, Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield ran a 4.81 40 on Friday. Bradbury is a Day 1 starter and he's drawn comparisons to Jason Kelce.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Draft range: Top 32

Jacobs didn't take part in the on-field drills because he's recovering from a groin injury but he's still managed to solidify his standing as the only first-round running back in this draft class. Iowa State's David Montgomery managed a pedestrian 4.65 in the 40. And while Jacobs' Alabama teammate Damien Harris had an impressive 4.49 time, it likely won't be enough to get him into the top 32 selections. Jacobs, meanwhile, is the most complete back in this class because of his running ability, obviously, but also because he can pass block and is a proven receiver. He makes sense for teams like the Eagles and Chiefs, who pick near the bottom or Round 1, but he could end up being a mid-first-round pick.