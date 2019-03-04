NFL combine: Montez Sweat steals the show with blazing 40 time and how DL, LB workouts affect the first round

INDIANAPOLIS -- This draft class is loaded with defensive players, especially along the defensive line, and they did not disappoint on Sunday. Mississippi State's Montez Sweat put up the most impressive performance, blazing a 4.41 40-yard dash and cementing his spot in the first round.

Ohio State's Nick Bosa also returned to the field for the first time since the fall, and LSU's Devin White reconfirmed what we already suspected: He's the best draft-eligible linebacker.

Here are the five first-round talents who helped themselves on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Draft range: Top 15

How good was Sweat? Consider his 40 time:

Some context on DE Montez Sweat’s 4.42 at 260 pounds:



Amari Cooper 4.42

Julio Jones 4.42

Odell Beckham Jr. 4.43

A.J. Green 4.49

Michael Thomas 4.57

Funny story: That 4.42 was Sweat's unofficial time. He officially ran a 4.41, which makes him faster than Amari Cooper et al. Yikes. Sweat's impressive combine follows a fantastic showing at the Senior Bowl, where he dominated all three practices and played well in the Saturday game. In the span of four weeks he's gone from a sure-fire first-round pick to a top-15 talent.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Draft range: Top 3

Williams confirmed he's one of the best players in this draft by running a 4.83 40-yard dash after dominating the entire 2018 season. He beat one-on-one blocks regularly and double teams almost as often, and his combine performance puts him firmly in the running to be the first player taken -- assuming some team doesn't take a quarterback with the top pick. Williams has only one year of production after sitting behind Da'Ron Payne in 2017 (Payne was the 17th pick of the Redskins last year) but there's no denying his talent.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Draft range: Top 3

Bosa played just three games last season before shutting it down for good. He suffered a core-muscle injury, had surgery in the fall, but participated in every drill in Indianapolis. And while he wasn't the fastest edge rusher here, he checked all the boxes and reaffirmed the belief that he's the same dominant player we last saw in September. He only managed a 4.79 40-time, which bested his brother by less than a tenth of a second, but all you need to do is watch Bosa play to know he can take over a game with his insane first step, his unbelievable hand usage, and sheer power. If he falls out of the top pick the 49ers will sprint to the podium to draft him at No. 2.

Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

Draft range: Top 5

Allen opted not to declare for the draft a year ago, instead packed on 15 pounds of muscle, and returned to Kentucky for what would prove to be a breakout season. He had 17 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in 2018 and that doesn't begin to describe just how good he was. That carried over to the combine where he ripped off a 4.66 40 time and bench-pressed 225 pounds 28 times.

Allen was a top-5 pick when he arrived in Indy and he leaves as a top-5 pick, worst case.

Devin White, LB, LSU

Draft range: Top 15

This is a weak linebacker draft class, at least when compared to defensive line, edge rusher and the secondary. But even in a deep group Devin White would stand out. He's every bit as talented as Roquan Smith, Rashaan Evans and Leighton Vander Esch, and has the physical traits NFL teams now look for in their inside linebackers. Oh, White also needed just 4.42 seconds to travel 40 yards

White is one of the five best athletes in this draft class but because teams value quarterbacks and edge rushers more, there's a chance he slips to the middle of the first round. That said, the Bengals shouldn't let him get past them at No. 11.