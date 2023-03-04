The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in full swing, with the defensive prospects wrapping up their on-field workouts Friday night. Now we're on to the most-anticipated position group of the draft event in Indianapolis: quarterbacks.

It's a dynamic crop of signal-callers, from Bryce Young (CBS Sports' No. 2 overall prospect) to C.J. Stroud (No. 4), Will Levis (No. 8) and Anthony Richardson (No. 18). Each player has different skill sets that should endear them to NFL teams at or near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before we see these quarterbacks throw, we got their measurements. Everyone was dying to know the height and weight of Young, who's one of the smallest top quarterback prospects, but could easily be the No. 1 overall pick. We dig into his numbers, as well as measurables and combine results for other quarterbacks, below.

NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

Quarterback measurements

Player Height Weight Hand Size Arm length Bryce Young (Alabama) 5-10 1/8 204 9 3/4" 30 1/2" C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) 6-3 214 10" 32 5/8" Will Levis (Kentucky) 6-4 229 10 5/8" 32" Anthony Richardson (Florida) 6-4 244 10 1/2" 32 3/4" Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) 6-3 217 10 1/2" 33" Jake Haener (Fresno State) 6-0 207 9 3/8" 29 3/4" Tanner McKee (Stanford) 6-6 231 9 3/8" 32 7/8" Jaren Hall (BYU) 6-0 207 9 1/2" 29 3/4" Max Duggan (TCU) 6-1 1/2 207 9 7/8" 30 3/8" Aidan O'Connell (Purdue) 6-3 213 9 3/4" 32 1/4" Clayton Tune (Houston) 6-2 1/2 220 9 3/8" 31 3/8" Stetson Bennett (Georgia) 5-11 192 10" 28 7/8" Malik Cunningham (Louisville) 6-0 192 9 1/2" 31 3/8" Tyson Bagent (Shepherd) 6-3 213 9 1/2" 30 1/8" Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA) 6-2 203 9 7/8" 30 5/8"

Bryce Young compares to former top pick

Young's size as been the polarizing subject surrounding the Alabama quarterback and he did his best to ease the minds of those doubters on Saturday. He measured in at 5-10 1/8 and 204 pounds. Those measurables are nearly identical to current Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when he was coming out in 2019. Of course, Murray, who was listed at the same height as Young, was later the top pick in that year's draft, so there is precedent for someone of Young's stature to go No. 1 overall.

A Derrick Henry-sized QB?

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is the belle of the ball at the NFL Scouting Combine as he has reportedly wowed evaluators during meetings, and is now showing off his tremendous size. Richardson officially measured in at 6-foot-4 while weighing in at 244 pounds on Saturday. That puts him in a similar bracket as Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton along with some other current NFL players that are outside of the quarterback position. He's most identical to 49ers tight end George Kittle (6-4, 247 pounds) and similar to Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry (6-3, 247 pounds). A quarterback that is built like Derrick Henry?! That should be enough to get NFL GMs excited.