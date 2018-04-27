NFL Draft 2018 Day 2: How to watch and stream, start times, full draft order
Don't miss a second of the action during Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft
The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft was everything we could have asked for, with four QBs coming off the board in the first 10 picks, two brothers going in the first round and too many trades to count. But it's not over yet. We've got everything you need to know to follow the draft from start to finish.
Beginning with the first round Thursday and running through Saturday, the future of the NFL will come into focus. Get caught up on all of our of mock drafts, prospect rankings and team previews and get ready to binge on draft content.
When and where is the draft, though? How can you watch it? And what about the order of picks for all seven rounds?
Good thing you ended up here, because we've got it all covered.
When is the 2018 NFL Draft?
The draft officially begins on Thursday, April 26, and runs through Saturday, April 28.
The event's seven rounds are split up and broadcast as follows:
Thursday: Round 1
Friday: Rounds 2-3
Saturday: Rounds 4-7
What time is the 2018 NFL Draft?
Here's a breakdown of when each day of draft coverage begins:
Thursday: 8 p.m.
Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m.
Note: All times Eastern.
Where is the 2018 NFL Draft?
After stops in Chicago and Philadelphia, the draft will be hosted by Dallas -- specifically, inside the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Long held at New York's Radio City Music Hall, the event is expected to attract a record number of fans in Texas, where the NFL is trying to enable "the largest live audience ever to view" the draft as part of the event's first stop at an actual NFL team's stadium.
As our own John Breech detailed, the setup of this year's extravaganza features sections for each team's fan base and has the draft stage, where Commissioner Roger Goodell greets each selection, positioned directly on the AT&T Stadium turf.
How to watch the NFL Draft
Here's a breakdown of who will be airing live broadcasts of this year's draft:
Thursday: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Friday: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free).
Full draft order
Get every pick and the full draft order in our draft tracker.
-
