NFL Draft 2018: How to watch live coverage for free on CBS Sports HQ

We are just a day away from the 2018 NFL Draft as Arlington, Texas, will make history as a first-time host of the NFL Draft, and hundreds of players will make history for themselves as the newest class of rookies to join the pros.

There's good news for you, too, because you can watch that history unfold in real time -- for free -- thanks to three days of coverage scheduled on CBS Sports HQ.

If you haven't figured out just how you'll be watching this week's anticipated event (and, inevitably, finding out just which of the 2018 quarterback prospects the Cleveland Browns will make the No. 1 pick), you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about CBS Sports HQ's coverage of the 2018 NFL Draft:

What to watch

CBS Sports HQ, a 24-hour streaming sports network powered by CBS Sports and CBS Interactive, will be live from the draft starting on Thursday, April 26, for three days of draft coverage. All sports will be part of HQ coverage as usual, but from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Sunday morning, there will be exclusive breakdowns of all things NFL from the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium.

With Pete Prisco and draft writer Chris Trapasso live from AT&T Stadium and a team of analysts including Jason La Canfora, Danny Kanell, Brady Quinn, Bryant McFadden, Jamey Eisenberg, Will Brinson, John Breech and Barton Simmons from various locations. HQ's draft coverage will kick off with a preview show at 7 p.m. Thursday, plus live updates from Arlington, Cleveland and around the country through the weekend.

Here's a breakdown of CBS Sports HQ's coverage (all times Eastern):

Thursday, April 26

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (7-8 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Round 1 (8-11 p.m.)

News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)

Friday, April 27

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (6-7 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 (7-11 p.m.)

News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)

Saturday, April 28

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (11 a.m.-12 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 4-7 (12-6 p.m.)

News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)

How to watch

CBS Sports HQ can be watched 24/7, for free, from a desktop at CBSSports.com/live, but it is also available on the CBS Sports app for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; and the CBS Sports mobile app. If you sign up for the CBS Sports app, we'll even alert you to segments about your favorite teams.

HQ will also be streaming live on Twitter and Facebook for the draft.

Launched in February, HQ is our 24-hour streaming sports news network offering news, highlights and analysis, easily accessible for free on connected devices. The new digital network allows sports fans to watch full-day live, anchored coverage featuring game breakdowns and the day's top sports storylines.

Other ways to watch

If you're tuning into the draft on TV in addition to following along on HQ, be sure to check out our complete guide to the 2018 draft, which includes links to streaming options and details on the setup of this year's event.