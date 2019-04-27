NFL Draft 2019: Darrell Henderson, David Montgomery, Devin Singletary highlight Round 3 run on running backs

Josh Jacobs went in the first round to the Raiders at No. 24 overall, Miles Sanders was picked by the Eagles in Round 2, and the next ball-carrier wasn't picked until No. 70 overall with Darrell Henderson landing in Los Angeles with the Rams. Given the concerns over Todd Gurley's health, it was a prudent pick for the reigning NFC champs.

Henderson in the Rams' zone-based running scheme is perfect. You don't want the Memphis burner sinking his hips and trying to make defenders miss with jump cuts. He's stiff in that regard. You do want Henderson with his foot on the gas in one-cut situations.

He can really go. He reminds me a lot of Dalvin Cook, another destroyer of pursuit angles.

Three picks later, the Bears traded up to take David Montgomery, my No. 2 ball-carrier in this class, the backbone of the Iowa State offense the past two seasons. He won't run past many linebackers and defensive backs at the next level. And that's fine. He's incredibly difficult to tackle because of elite jump-cut ability, ridiculous contact balance, and deceptive power. After trading Jordan Howard to the Eagles this offseason, Chicago has its thunder to Tarik Cohen's lightning once again. However, I don't like trading multiple selections to take a running back on Day 2.

Last but not least, the Bills picked Devin Singletary, my No. 1 running back in this draft, at No. 74. With LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, and T.J. Yeldon, Buffalo needed some youth in the backfield, and they have that with the super-elusive, well-rounded air back from Florida Atlantic. He only ran 4.66 at the combine. He plays faster. Singletary is ultra-twitchy with great vision. Despite being a smaller back, he doesn't go down on first contact often thanks to outstanding balance. Buffalo needs a receiver but to get my top back in the third round made this a fine selection.