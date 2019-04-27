NFL Draft 2019: Eagles adding dynamic talent to offense with Miles Sanders, JJ Arcega-Whiteside in Round 2

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has aced the first two rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft by taking Andre Dillard, the perfect heir apparent to Jason Peters in Round 1, then adding Miles Sanders, a big, super-shifty ball carrier to the running back stable before giving Carson Wentz the best rebounding receiver in this class in JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

Sanders was my No. 4 running back in this draft. While he doesn't necessarily play to his sub-4.50 speed, he is super elusive between the tackles and can make outstandingly devastating cuts at the second and third levels of the defense. He joins a running back committee of Jordan Howard, Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, and Josh Adams, and Sanders has the most natural talent.

As for Arcega-Whiteside, I love him as a prospect. He's my No. 3 receiver. For a while now, I've been a huge proponent of high-point monsters always open two feet above their heads because it's a skill defensive coordinators can't scheme to stop. Arcega-Whiteside is outstanding boxing out corners, has incredibly strong hands, and knows how to beat press at the line of scrimmage.

Paired with another contested-catch wizard in Alshon Jeffery on the outside, DeSean Jackson to take the lid off defenses, and record-setting tight end Zach Ertz down the seam, the Eagles skill-position group is frightening.