NFL Draft 2019: Prospects the Packers should consider with their pair of first-round picks

This is the earliest Packers fans have been peaking ahead to the NFL Draft in a long time.

While Green Bay's chances for the playoffs aren't mathematically kaput, the loss to the Vikings on Sunday night dropped them to 0-5 on the road, and they have three "in the hunt" teams ahead of them before they even get to one of the conference's two wild-card spots.

Even last year, when an Aaron Rodgers' injury ruined the season, the Packers were 5-6 through 11 games and they had only two teams in front of them on the outskirt of the playoff picture. Every other year dating back to 2008, Green Bay had squarely been thinking about the playoffs all the way through November.

With games against the Cardinals (1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, stream on fuboTV, try it for free) and Jets and two more divisional games on the schedule, there's still a glimmer of hope for Rodgers and Co., but let's provide a draft look-ahead for a perennial NFC contender that has two first-round picks in 2019.

Potential First-Round Picks

If the draft were today, the Packers would hold the No. 11 and No. 32 overall picks. They should, at the very least, win two or three more games, which would place them somewhere in the range of 6-9-1 and 7-8-1. Typically, teams with that record are slotted somewhere between pick No. 12 and pick No. 14. Last year, the Packers landed at No. 14 overall after going 7-9 but traded back with the Saints to get the extra first-rounder.

Also, per OverTheCap.com, the Packers are estimated to have $43 million in cap space in 2019, the 14th-most in the NFL. Some holes could be decently plugged with that amount of money. So, given all that, let's examine mid first-round prospects and those expected to be available in the back end of Round 1 who could and should be strongly considered by the Packers.

Pick 1

Right now, just a few days before December, it's difficult to peg where Allen will land in the 2019 Draft. He's been incredibly productive in his senior season at Kentucky after a seven-sack, 10.5 tackle for loss year as a junior. A truly versatile defender, Allen's proven capable of not only dropping into coverage but making plays on the football while retreating, somewhat of a rarity of edge-rushers.

But he's not very refined using his hands when in a one-on-one battle with an offensive lineman who can meet him at the pass-rushing apex. Now, in college, most offensive tackles can't do that, because Allen is a speed demon to and around the edge, and his bend to the quarterback can't be taught. But I do think his lack of a counter-move repertoire will drop him out of the top 10, and, potentially, right into Mike Pettine's lap. And, by the way, Allen seems like the type of prospect Pettine dreams about at night, a prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker who can provide a multi-faceted front-seven threat on defense. That's why I have Allen listed first.

Oh, and interior defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels are currently the club's premier pass-rushers. And while Clay Matthews hasn't exactly come a shell of his former self, he's certainly past his prime and playing in the final year of his contract. Nick Perry's not going anywhere, thanks to a big extension he received in 2017, but the Packers need to upgrade the edge-rusher positions, and Allen would make plenty of sense here.

Other option at same position: Jachai Polite, Florida

If the Packers place a high priority on filling the hole created by the Ha Ha Clinton-Dix trade, they might do so with another Alabama safety. Thompson is the premier prospect at his position in the 2019 Draft, and while he hasn't been a superb play-maker in terms of his numbers -- two interceptions and five pass breakups thus far in 2018 -- he possesses top-level athleticism to range from the deep middle or fly downhill and thump against the run.

The safety spot has to be addressed at some point in the 2019 offseason for the Packers, as no one at that spot has emerged as a sure-fire starter for next season, and Kentrell Brice has been a liability. After picking defensive backs with each of their first two selections in 2017 and 2018, Packers fans may not love their team grabbing Thompson here (and he could be available late in Round 1). But unless a quality starting safety is added in free agency, it'd be a prudent selection.

Other option at same position: Taylor Rapp, Washington

The 2019 offensive guard class isn't exactly top-heavy, but Powers appears to be the most NFL-ready pass-blocker at his spot, which clearly would make him a candidate to be on Green Bay's roster early.

We'll learn more about Powers, as his Sooners are the favorites in the Big 12 title game and could sneak into the College Football Playoff. Even if the latter doesn't happen, Powers will likely play two more at least reasonably talented defensive lines to end what's been an illustrious collegiate career in Norman.

For as good as Green Bay is on the edges and in the middle of its offensive line, the guard spot has been an Achilles heel all season. Powers would be a shrewd pick for a team with it's Super Bowl win still open for a few more seasons.

Other option at same position: Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

Pick 2

Tight end will be (is?) a sneaky need for the Packers. Jimmy Graham hasn't exploded like many thought he would, and Marcedes Lewis and Lance Kendricks are set to hit free agency in 2019.

While not to O.J. Howard's level as a tight end prospect from Alabama, I think Smith Jr. will rise up draft boards over the next few months thanks to the spotlight he's bound to be in over the next few weeks and what I expect him to do at the combine. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound junior has 35 grabs for 617 yards and seven touchdowns heading into the SEC title game this weekend. He has impeccable yards-after-the-catch skills for the position and can make difficult catches in traffic. No, this isn't a huge need for Green Bay, but this is kinda-sorta luxury territory.

Other options at same position: Kaden Smith, Stanford or Noah Fant, Iowa

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Randall Cobb's days in Green Bay are numbered. He's appeared in only five games so far this season thanks to nagging injuries, and he's a free agent in March.

Yes, the Packers picked a trio of big, fast, athletic, and somewhat raw receivers later in the 2018 draft possibly as insurance for the Cobb departure, and Davante Adams has emerged as one of the best, most reliable pass-catchers in the NFC. But Brown would be the ideal Cobb replacement as a small, twitchy run-after-the-catch speedster who can also take the top off the defense. Because of his size, it's unlikely he goes early in the first round, but no one would fault Green Bay for grabbing him with one of the final selections in Round 1.

Other option at same position: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

If the Packers can't land an edge-rusher they like with their first pick in the 2019 Draft, they could do a lot worse than picking Sweat with their second selection.

A tall, high-motor defender, Sweat may get the "stiff" label by some scouts and GMs, but his production in the SEC speaks for itself -- 22 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss since the start of 2017 -- and he plays with plenty of power and a decent amount of pass-rushing moves. Pettine wouldn't feel as comfortable dropping Sweat on zone blitzes as he would with Allen, yet the former would be a logical pick for Green Bay in this range.

Other option at same position: Joe Jackson, Miami

Potential non-Round 1 sleepers

Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech: Ferguson's going to be one of the most fascinating defensive prospects in the 2019 class. He's been epically productive at Louisiana Tech -- 42.5 sacks, 62 tackles for loss in his four-year career -- and has NFL edge-rusher size at 6-5 and around 260 pounds. Is he a hand-work master? No. But he can flatten to the quarterback and has flashed an impressive get-off. Seemingly a good athlete, Ferguson would be a nice add for Green Bay outside of Round 1.

Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia: Thornhill is always around the football. He had 12 interceptions in his final three seasons for the Cavaliers to go along with 25 pass breakups. In 2018, he upped his tackle total to 92 from 63 as a junior. At 6-0 and 210 pounds, he has legit NFL safety size and will be a hot commodity on the second day of the 2019 Draft.

Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College: A former tackle, Lindstrom bumped inside to guard and has thrived at his new position, a spot he's likely to play in the pros. While Boston College operates a run-heavy offense, Lindstrom's time at tackle should indicate to NFL teams he's a capable pass-protection. For being a power blocker, Lindstrom has good lateral quickness. Right now, he seems like a second-or third-round pick.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson: Renfrow's been a secondary staple of the Tigers offense for four full years now, an unspectacular but ultra-consistent player with strong hands and plus twitchiness. He's snagged 178 receptions, 2,061 yards, and 15 touchdowns in his career at Clemson. In the early portions of Day Three, Renfrow would be a sensible for the Packers as a slot possession wideout.