NFL Draft 2019: Seahawks trade up to stop D.K. Metcalf's stunning slide at end of Round 2

Arguably the biggest storyline of the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft was D.K. Metcalf's plummet, and after trading back multiple times to accumulate extra picks, the Seahawks stopped his stunning slide by trading with the Patriots to take him with the last pick in Round 2, at No. 64 overall.

Look, Metcalf is a raw route runner because he wasn't asked to do much more than run a slant and go route in college. Not his fault. And, he is decently stiff when needing to throttle down or change directions. But if he can stay on a vertical stem, with his momentum going forward, he can be an incredible downfield threat in the NFL.

I not only love this pick because of the value, and how the Seahawks moved down then up to get him. The fit is perfect. So is the need. Russell Wilson has been one of the league's most consistent -- and willing -- deep ball throwers since he entered the NFL, and he's going to be in Seattle for a while after recently signing an enormous extension. Also, the Seahawks' receiver group is led by Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, two very underrated but small wideouts. Metcalf gives Seattle's pass-catching contingent much-needed size.

Seattle added to the defense with L.J. Collier in Round 1 and safety Marquise Blair earlier in Round 2. But the Seahawks needed to add more explosiveness to their passing offense. Plain and simple. And they most certainly did that with Metcalf, a 6-foot-4, 228-pound freak with 4.33 speed.

Oh, and GM John Schneider started this draft with four picks. He now has 10 inside the top 160. Wizardry.