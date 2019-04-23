NFL Draft 2019: Start times, dates, mock drafts, location, TV, how to watch and stream all seven rounds
The draft is almost here, so here's everything you need to know, including how to tune in
What will be the fate of top prospects like Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins and Quinnen Williams? In just two more days we'll find out, as we witness the beginning of at least 254 NFL careers.
As usual, draft-night surprises are expected, it's just a question of what they'll be. It's all part of the fun of the 2019 NFL Draft, which is bound to shake up big-name franchises like the Oakland Raiders (three first-round picks) and New York Giants (two picks in first round).
As the draft creeps closer and teams finalize their big boards for one of the biggest weekends of the offseason, here's everything you need to know about this year's event -- and how to tune in.
If you want to check out who could be selected, just head on over to our Mock Draft page with all our expert mocks.
When is the 2019 NFL Draft?
The draft runs from April 25-27, with the round schedule as follows:
Thursday, April 25: Round 1
Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3
Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7
What time is the 2019 NFL Draft?
The start times for each day of the draft are as follows:
Thursday, April 25: 8 p.m. ET
Friday, April 26: 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 27: 12 p.m. ET
Where is the 2019 NFL Draft?
This year's draft will be held in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, a first-time location for the event. The draft's main stage will be assembled at First and Broadway and also play host to free draft-week concerts by Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley, among others. Selection Square, where team tables are set up and club representatives make their picks, will be held at the city's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, home of the Nashville Symphony.
Nashville playing host to the 2019 draft marks the fifth location of the draft in six years. After 50 straight years in New York City, where it was most recently held at Radio City Music Hall, the draft has stopped in Chicago (Auditorium Theatre), Philadelphia (Museum of Art) and Arlington (AT&T Stadium) since 2015.
How to watch the 2019 NFL Draft
Here's the NFL's official breakdown of who will be airing live TV broadcasts and online streams of this year's draft:
Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL.com/Watch
-
