NFL Draft 2019: Titans get A.J. Brown at insane value at No. 51 after going defense in Round 1

The Titans drafted my No. 1 receiver in this class at No. 51 overall. That, my friends, would be called a steal.

Brown had two majorly productive seasons at Ole Miss and can do it all from any pre-snap alignment. His greatest strength is his running-back like yards after the catch skills at 6-foot-0 and 226 pounds. He does have 4.49 speed too, so he's not a "quicker-than-fast" receiver prospect, and that's important.

Watching Brown's film, you see a fair amount of big plays down the field thanks to plus body control and impressive high-point ability. With Marcus Mariota playing on the fifth-year option, and with former first-round selection Corey Davis yet to really turn it on at the NFL level, prioritizing receiver -- to a certain degree -- is very logical for the Titans.

Brown excelled as a "big slot" but after D.K. Metcalf got injured in 2018, he demonstrated the ability to win on the outside. No, he didn't run a variety of routes at Ole Miss, and in Tennessee that's probably OK because of the run-pass option element to the Titans' offense. Don't be surprised if Brown becomes a favorite target of Mariota by the midway point of the wideout's rookie season.