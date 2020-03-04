NFL Draft 2020: Antoine Winfield Jr. focused on his 'own identity' after father's 14-year career

Antoine Winfield Jr. is quick to remind people of the "Jr." in his name.

Winfield, CBS Sports' fourth-ranked safety prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, recently made that clear while answering questions about what it is like being the son of Antoine Winfield, a 14-year veteran who earned three Pro Bowl selections during his time playing cornerback with the Minnesota Vikings.

"No pressure at all. I am my own identity," Winfield recently told the Buffalo Bills' team website. "I am Antoine Winfield Jr. A lot of people call me Antoine Winfield, I'm like no that's my dad's name. I'm just being my own identity."

While he wants to carve out his own niche, Winfield certainly relished the opportunity to grow up with a father who was in the midst of his own NFL career. Winfield recently recalled watching film on a laptop with his father, who was preparing to face one of the best receivers of his era.

"it was Calvin Johnson," Winfield recalled. "He had to play Detroit one week and I remember just sitting next to him just breaking the film down and everything. That was a cool experience that most people don't get to do."

The younger Winfield likely elevated his draft status at last week's NFL combine. His 4.45 time in the 40-yard dash was tied for thing among safeties. His 36-inch vertical jump was tied for seventh, while his 10-foot-4 broad jump was tied for 10th. Winfield also stood out during his on-field drills, making several tough catches while showing NFL teams how he was able to record seven interceptions during his final season with the Gophers.

After dealing with injuries in 2017 and in 2018, Winfield was finally healthy in 2019. He made the most of his final season in Minnesota, becoming one of the Big Ten's best defensive backs while helping the Gophers cap off their 11-2 season with a victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. His performance last season, coupled with his work at last week's combine, has made Winfield a potential Day 2 pick in next month's draft.