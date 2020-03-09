NFL Draft 2020: Bengals legend Anthony Munoz does not think that Cincinnati would be a bad spot for Joe Burrow

Anthony Munoz was in his second season when the Bengals advanced to their first Super Bowl. Cincinnati's quarterback at the time was Kenny Anderson, a one-time league MVP who led the NFL in passing on two separate occasions. Seven years later, Munoz and the Bengals returned to the Big Game, led by quarterback Boomer Esiason, the league's MVP that season.

Given his success in Cincinnati with two different quarterbacks, one can see why Munoz -- a Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest left tackle in NFL history -- is a little miffed when hearing the narrative that the Bengals are a franchise that is notorious for hindering the careers of quarterbacks. Munoz, who was recently named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary Team, was recently asked about that narrative as it relates to the Bengals' expected selection of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

"I would say, Kenny Anderson should be in the Hall of Fame. Boomer Esiason has credentials to be in the Hall of Fame," Munoz said, via Paul Myerberg of USA Today. "Carson (Palmer). Andy Dalton went to the playoffs five straight years until the last couple years, when the (offensive) line was terrible.

"As a quarterback, how can people say, 'Go to Cincinnati and your career is over.' Believe me, I'll be the first if there's something with the organization. I won't trash 'em, but I love talking about it. 'How can we improve this?' But, I mean, again, I think they have the pieces."

While their 2-14 record would suggest otherwise, the Bengals do have some solid pieces in place for 2020 and beyond. Cincinnati's offense includes running back Joe Mixon, who has rushed for over 1,100 yards each of the past two seasons. It also includes receiver Tyler Boyd, who set career highs with 90 receptions for 1,046 yards last season. Cincinnati's offense also includes fellow receiver John Ross, who was on pace for his firs 1,000-yard season until missing the second half of the 2019 season with an injury. The Bengals will have to make a decision soon when it comes to receiver A.J. Green, who is slated to become a free agent later this month.

Defensively, Cincinnati is anchored by a solid defensive line that includes perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins, two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and fellow defensive end Sam Hubbard, who finished second to Dunlap for the team lead with 8.5 sacks in 2019. The Bengals' defense also features a formidable duo at safety in Shawn Williams and Jessie Bates. An eight-year veteran, Williams is two years removed from when he led the NFL in interception return yardage. Bates, a 2018 second round pick, recorded 100 tackles last season to go with three interceptions and nine passes defensed.

While their roster is not devoid of talent, Cincinnati does have several considerably large holes -- specifically on the offensive line and at inside and outside linebacker -- that they need to fill in free agency and during next month's draft. And while they are not traditionally active in free agency, the Bengals are expected to be a significant presence when free agency begins on March 18.

But does the current talent on their roster, and the promise of adding more pieces this offseason, guarantee success for Burrow? Of course not. No one can truly predict how any quarterback will do at the next level, as many factors play into how successful a young quarterback is in the NFL. But one thing Munoz isn't buying is the notion that merely being drafted by the Bengals is a death sentence for a young quarterback's career. Conversely, Munoz believes that any young quarterback, Burrow included, will have the opportunity to flourish with his former team.

"It's a great sports town," Munoz said. "And it's your city. He's from there. Make that home, really engross yourself in the community, use your platform and just be there and get it done. That's what I would recommend."