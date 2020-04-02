NFL Draft 2020: Broncos schedule virtual visit with O-line prospect Ezra Cleveland, per report

While they are expected to give Drew Lock a new receiver with the 15th overall pick, the Broncos also spending time trying to figure out how they will use their remaining nine picks in the 2020 draft.

The Broncos, who own picks No. 15, 46, 77, 83, 95, 137, 178, 181, 252 and 254 in the draft, have video visits scheduled with Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland and Michigan State inside linebacker Joe Bachie, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland is the seventh-best offensive lineman and the 49th best player in the 2020 draft, according to CBS Sports' prospect rankings. A three-year starter at Boise State, Cleveland was a two-time first-team All-Mountain West performer, helping pave the way for a Broncos offense that averaged nearly 35 points per game last season.

Cleveland likely increased his draft status following his impressive performance during February's NFL combine. CBS NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso tabbed Cleveland as one of the "winners" at offensive tackle during the combine, along with Georgia's Andrew Thomas and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, who players who are being projected as first round picks.

"Had it not been for Wirfs, Cleveland would have easily been the talk of the offensive tackle class with his showing (at the combine)," Trapasso wrote. "A 7.26 three cone at 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds is flat-out mind-boggling, as is a 4.93 time in the 40 and an 111-inch broad jump. His 30-inch vertical was solid too. Cleveland is a second-round guy."

Bachie, a productive player during his final three seasons with the Spartans, has been tabbed by CBS Sports as the 15th-best linebacker and the 187th-best player in the draft. A likely Day 3 pick, Bachie, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds, tallied 285 tackles at Michigan State along with seven sacks, five interceptions, 11 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries. Bachie's college career was cut short after he was suspended for the final five games of the season after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances in November. He discussed the situation during the combine, stating that the failed drug test was the result of what he called an "over-the-counter pre-workout" supplement.

"The immediate reaction was, 'There's no way,'" Bachie said at the combine, via Aaron McMann of MLive.com. "I knew what I was putting in my body."

"It was just tainted a little bit," Bachie said. "You can never really trust what's in those over-the-counter things. I took it one time, during an extra lift on a Tuesday, tested six days later, I failed and I thought I was completely clean.

"When this happened, it was heartbreaking. It was tough to go through."

While Bachie would help add depth to the Broncos' linebacker corps (especially as a run stuff in short-yardage situations), Cleveland would likely compete for a starting job next season or serve as the team's main swing tackles.