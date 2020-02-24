NFL Draft 2020: Chase Young will not work out during combine but will take part in other testing, per report
The Heisman Trophy finalist still plans on being in Indianapolis
Chase Young will be in Indianapolis but will not work out during the 2020 NFL combine, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Schefter reported that Young, the edge rusher out of Ohio State, will take part in interviews and medical testing. Schefter also reported that Young is "fully healthy" and will participate at Ohio State's pro day.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young won a slew of individual honors last season. A Heisman Trophy finalist, Young took home the Chuck Bednarik Award, Ted Hendricks Award, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy while being tabbed as an unanimous All-American.
Young enjoyed a prolific 2019 season that saw him record 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles in 12 games. His efforts helped the Buckeyes capture their third consecutive Big Ten title while earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016. During his career, Young also helped the Buckeyes register victories in the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl while also helping the Buckeyes defeat Michigan, the school's arch rival, three times.
Young currently holds the top spot in CBS Sports' NFL draft prospect rankings, ahead of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and former Ohio State teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah. In a recent mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Young going to the Lions with the third overall pick. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has Young going to the Redskins with the second overall pick in his most recent mock draft.
In his pre-draft evaluation of Young, The Draft Network's Joe Marino compared Young to Javon Kearse, the 16th overall pick in the 1999 draft. As a rookie, Kearse helped lead the Titans to their first Super Bowl appearance after recording 14.5 sacks and a league high eight forced fumbles during the regular season. Marino wrote that Young's best trait is his pass rush, while his worst trait is his pad level.
Young is looking to join brothers Joey and Nick Bosa as recently Buckeye pass rushers that have flourished at the next level.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Speedy safety won't run at combine
Davis is one of the top rated players in this year's draft
-
Combine weigh-in: Higgins, Kmet impress
Wide receivers and tight ends hit the scale Monday
-
Combine weigh-in: Love wins, Fromm loses
It was a big day on the scales for the talented but inconsistent quarterback from Utah State
-
Mock Draft: Colts get QB, Eagles get WR
We still don't know if the Colts are sold on Jacoby Brissett and it's clear the Eagles need...
-
How to watch, stream 2020 NFL Draft
Everything you need to know about this year's draft, including how to tune in
-
Broken foot to keep Edwards from combine
Edwards announced on Twitter that he won't be able to work out at the combine