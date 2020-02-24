NFL Draft 2020: Chase Young will not work out during combine but will take part in other testing, per report

Chase Young will be in Indianapolis but will not work out during the 2020 NFL combine, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Schefter reported that Young, the edge rusher out of Ohio State, will take part in interviews and medical testing. Schefter also reported that Young is "fully healthy" and will participate at Ohio State's pro day.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young won a slew of individual honors last season. A Heisman Trophy finalist, Young took home the Chuck Bednarik Award, Ted Hendricks Award, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy while being tabbed as an unanimous All-American.

Young enjoyed a prolific 2019 season that saw him record 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles in 12 games. His efforts helped the Buckeyes capture their third consecutive Big Ten title while earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016. During his career, Young also helped the Buckeyes register victories in the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl while also helping the Buckeyes defeat Michigan, the school's arch rival, three times.

Young currently holds the top spot in CBS Sports' NFL draft prospect rankings, ahead of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and former Ohio State teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah. In a recent mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Young going to the Lions with the third overall pick. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has Young going to the Redskins with the second overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

In his pre-draft evaluation of Young, The Draft Network's Joe Marino compared Young to Javon Kearse, the 16th overall pick in the 1999 draft. As a rookie, Kearse helped lead the Titans to their first Super Bowl appearance after recording 14.5 sacks and a league high eight forced fumbles during the regular season. Marino wrote that Young's best trait is his pass rush, while his worst trait is his pad level.

Young is looking to join brothers Joey and Nick Bosa as recently Buckeye pass rushers that have flourished at the next level.