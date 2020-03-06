NFL Draft 2020: Derrick Brown says that he received 'positive feedback' during Auburn's pro day

Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown's NFL combine left something to be desired. Brown's performance wasn't terrible (his 28 reps of 225 pounds was seventh best among defensive linemen), but he failed to finish among the top of his position in the 40-yard dash (running a 5.16), the vertical jump, the broad jump, and in the three-cone drill.

While he is still atop CBS Sports' list of defensive line prospects in the 2020 draft, it's safe to say that Brown was hoping for a solid performance at Auburn's pro day on Friday to solidify his status as a possible top-10 pick (CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson has him going eighth to the Cardinals in his post-combine mock draft). And based off what he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday afternoon, it appears that Brown accomplished his goal.

"Felt good," Brown said. "Got positive feedback. Just another hard day at work."

With a slew of NFL teams on hand (including a large contingent of Giants personnel), Brown apparently made up for his underwhelming combine performance. While he didn't do any tests on Friday, Brown did go through on-field drills.

"I just wanted to prove that I'm a football player," he told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkabwala. "At the end of the day, I'm gonna be a guy you bring into the locker room, and I'm trying to do my job at the highest level."

While his combine performance has been analyzed and scrutinized by many draft analysts in the days following the combine, Brown said that he wasn't trying to prove anything during Friday's workout.

"I never felt like I had to do anything," he said. "Just came out and showed my work ethic. Day in and day out, I'm a guy who brings the same thing to the table. Being consistent, day in and day out."

Brown said that the short span of time between the combine and his pro day didn't phase him.

"Just went home, switched suitcases, got right back in the car and came back up, got to work," said Brown, a unanimous All-American last season as well as the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year. Brown was also the 2019 recipient of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, an award that's annually given to nation's top defensive player who "excels in both performance on the field and character off it."

Speaking of his character, Brown said that his drive to be a positive impact -- both on and off the field -- at the next level is something teams should also weigh into their evaluation of him.

"Derrick Brown's a guy you won't have to worry about outside the locker room," said Brown, who added that he doesn't have a preference with regard to who selects him next month. "On the inside, you don't have to worry about him doing his job. I'm coming in, have to be consistent day in and day out, but also be the guy that I've always been and the guy my parents raised me to be off the field."