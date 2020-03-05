NFL Draft 2020: Jaguars not ruling out trading first-round pick; they're open for business

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold a slew of picks heading into the 2020 NFL Draft and they plan to be very active. Jacksonville currently has 10 draft picks that include the ninth and 20th overall picks. Earlier this week, the Jaguars acquired their 10th draft pick after agreeing to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Broncos in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Despite their bounty of draft picks, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell is reportedly interested in getting more draft picks over the next several weeks. Caldwell is also not ruling out trading up or back in the first round.

"You know you have the one at 20 sitting there," Caldwell said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. "If you want to move back from nine and pick up some picks later. Right now, we have (10) picks, and we'll see what we have come draft day."

The Jaguars could possibly get more draft picks by franchise tagging, then trading, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is reportedly seeking a contract that would pay him $22 million a season. The Jaguars, who have parted with several marquee players over the past year, are not expected to make a push to re-sign him. He will likely be placed on the trade market after the Jaguars use the franchise tag on him.

With needs at the inside linebacker and defensive tackle positions, the Jaguars are likely interested in Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons on Day 1 of the draft. The issue is that both players, particularly Simmons following his impressive combine performance, may be off the board before the Jaguars are on the clock with the ninth overall pick. The prospect of not being able to select Brown and/or Simmons may be enough for the Jaguars to trade the 20th pick while recouping that loss by acquiring picks after trading Ngakoue, who would likely receive considerable interest if he is available for trade.

"We will do the things necessary to put the best team on the field, and all options are on the table, "Caldwell said. "We feel like come September, regardless of what happens and who is on this team, we will feel like a more improved team."

One team that may be willing to trade out of their top-five pick is the Lions, who haven't ruled out trading out of their third overall pick. And while the Bengals haven't ruled out trading out of the first overall pick, they would likely not trade out of a top-three pick, as Cincinnati is expected to draft one of the top-rated quarterbacks in this year's draft.