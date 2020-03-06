NFL Draft 2020: Large contingent of Giants' brass on hand for Auburn's pro day

College pro days are underway, as NFL teams are getting perhaps their last look at prospects leading up to the 2020 draft. On Friday, several NFL head coaches were seen attending Auburn's pro day, as the Tigers have several players whose names are expected to be called during the draft. One team that specifically made their presence felt was the Giants, head coach Joe Judge, director of college scouting Chris Pettit, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, were on hand, according to USA Today's Art Stapleton.

The Giants found a gem from Auburn last spring in wide receiver Darius Slayton. The 171st pick in the draft, Slayton caught eight touchdowns for the Giants last season while averaging 15.4 yards per catch. Despite only receiving nine starts and missing two games due to injury, Slayton finished the season as the Giants' leading receiver. Slayton's best performance last season came with Eli Manning, not draft classmate Daniel Jones, as his quarterback. Facing the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 13, Slayton caught five of eight targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns from Manning, who was starting in place of an injured Jones. Slayton did eclipse the 100-yard barrier once with Jones under center, during the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Jets.

Auburn's current draft prospects include several players who could potentially help the Giants, who hold the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. Derrick Brown, the Tigers' talented defensive lineman, is being tabbed as the best interior defensive lineman in this year's draft. Auburn has another talented defensive lineman in Marlon Davidson, the 82nd best player in the draft according to CBS Sports. The Giants are certainly hoping to improve their defensive front after finishing 28th in the league against the pass and 20th against the run in 2019.

The Tigers also boast one of this year's best cornerback prospects in Noah Igbinoghene, CBS Sports' 71st best player in the draft who likely helped improve his draft stock following his solid performance at last week's NFL combine. With Janoris Jenkins no longer the fold, and following 2019 first-round pick Deandre Baker's disappointing rookie season, the Giants will need to address this position in free agency as well as during the draft.

New York, who also needs to make an upgrade at right tackle, is also likely taking a look at Prince Tega Wanogho, CBS Sports' 50th best player and ninth-best linemen in the draft. Wanogho, a native of Nigeria who first came to American in 2014, initially came to America to pursue a career in basketball. But after Wanogho was encouraged to give football a try, he enjoyed the immediate success that led to receiving a scholarship offer from Auburn, among other schools. He started 32 games at left tackle for the Tigers, earning All-SEC honors in 2018 and '19 while also being tabbed as the Tigers' offensive MVP last season.

While the Giants may end up selecting one or multiple players from Auburn in next month's draft, many draft analysts are projecting the Giants to pick a player from another school with their first pick. In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Giants selecting Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs with the fourth overall pick, while fellow CBS analyst Chris Trapasso has Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who is coming off a stellar showing at the combine, heading to New York.

You can keep up with the latest offseason moves, reports, rumors, and more in our live-updated Giants offseason tracker.