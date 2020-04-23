NFL Draft 2020 prospect rankings: Final top 250 separates the four tackles and three elite receivers

Since all the way back at the start of the college football season, CBS Sports has been compiling and updating prospect rankings. Now, with the 2020 NFL Draft finally here, the final product has been tallied up and the big board is complete. Let's explore some general approaches and how our rankings correlate before diving into the results.

In the first round there are commonly 32 picks, which amounts to one per team. There have been some exceptions in the past with forfeited picks and supplemental forfeitures. There are rarely 32 players with first round grades, however. Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, R.J. White and I ended up with 25 players that carry first-round grades this year. Most years, it is lower.

Here is our grading scale:

96-100: These are the best in class players with Hall of Fame upside

90-95: Round 1 locks with All-Pro potential

80-89: Top 100 caliber players that offer long-term starting upside

70-79: Top 200 caliber players with the upside to potentially start in the NFL

60-69: Top 400 caliber players with the chance to fill a role for a team, but unlikely to be a starter.

50-59: Roster depth and beyond

With the context of transparency laid out, let's look at the grades!

Final Top 250 rankings

1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State, 97

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU, 96

3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson, 95

4. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State, 95

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama, 95

6. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn, 94

7. Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa, 93

8. Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama, 93

9. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina, 93

10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma, 93

The first group should look really familiar. It has essentially remained the same for months. Young remains the top NFL Draft prospect while Burrow is the top quarterback and the anticipated first overall selection. There are two offensive tackles in this group but many believe they are interchangeable at the top. The biggest mystery in the entire draft revolves around Tagovailoa. Everyone is familiar with his talent when healthy. How comfortable are teams with his medicals? Where will he be picked?

11. Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia, 92

12. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama, 92

13. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville, 92

14. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU, 92

15. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama, 92

16. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida, 92

17. Josh Jones, OL, Houston, 91

18. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, 91

19. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State, 90

20. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State, 90

21. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama, 90

22. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma, 90

23. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU, 90

24. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU, 90

25. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson, 90

The second group is really interesting. Three more offensive tackles arrive on the scene. The most interesting part of this group is how similarly graded prospects are at multiple positions. Herbert and Love are connected. Murray and Queen are connected. Fulton and Terrell are connected. It speaks to the mystique of Thursday night. Although separated by one spot in the grades, they could be taken several spots apart in the actual draft. One of them will earn a lot of money and the other will lose a lot of money.

26. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin, 89

27. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU, 89

28. Grant Delpit, S, LSU, 89

29. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU, 89

30. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama, 89

31. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin, 89

32. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State, 89

33. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU, 89

34. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa, 89

35. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson, 88

36. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma, 88

37. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado, 88

38. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn, 88

39. Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan, 88

40. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor, 87

41. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU, 87

42. Ashtyn Davis, S, California, 87

43. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia, 87

44. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington, 87

45. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State, 86

46. Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State, 86

47. Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU, 86

48. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah, 86

49. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State, 86

50. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama, 86

Delpit maintains a first-round projection after a noticeable decline in how he was perceived by talent evaluators. It may come as a surprise to see Davis in this group but teams think highly of him when healthy. The running backs finally join the party with Taylor, Swift, Dobbins and Akers all being included. The wide receiver group stands out. After the top three options, the receivers start getting lumped together. Aiyuk, Higgins, Shenault, Mims and Reagor all fall in the span of ten spots.

51. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn, 86

52. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State, 86

53. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan, 86

54. Austin Jackson, OL, USC, 86

55. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia, 86

56. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois, 86

57. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU, 86

58. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC, 86

59. Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia, 85

60. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota, 85

61. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame, 85

62. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame, 85

63. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M, 85

64. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State, 84

65. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah, 84

66. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne, 84

67. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri, 84

68. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State, 84

69. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State, 83

70. Lucas Niang, OL, TCU, 83

71. Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn, 83

72. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida, 83

73. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State, 82

74. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame, 82

75. Nick Harris, OL, Washington, 82

76. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin, 82

77. Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple, 82

78. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee, 82

79. Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State, 81

80. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton, 81

81. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota, 81

82. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon, 81

83. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State, 81

84. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington, 81

85. Amik Robertson, CB, Lousiana Tech, 80

86. Robert Hunt, OT, Louisiana-Lafayette, 80

87. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame, 80

88. Zack Moss, RB, Utah, 80

89. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State, 80

90. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic, 80

91. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue, 80

92. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan, 80

93. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah, 80

94. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut, 79

95. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas, 79

96. Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State, 79

97. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama, 79

98. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (MN), 79

99. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty, 79

100. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma, 79

Chinn, Jackson, Davidson and Wilson have all garnered some consideration in the first round. Pittman and Edwards-Helaire have been trending upwards over the past month. Teams know what they are getting and sometimes a double into the gap is better than a home run or strike out pick. Some of my personal favorites from this group include Burgess, Davis-Gaither, Peoples-Jones, Duvernay, Hunt and Robertson. The interior offensive line litters the bottom half of the top 100. It is not a top heavy group but there is some value in the middle to late rounds. Muti would go much higher if it were not for his injury concerns.

101. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina, 79

102. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida, 79

103. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame, 79

104. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa, 79

105. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson, 78

106. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah, 78

107. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska, 78

108. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri, 78

109. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida, 78

110. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State, 78

111. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland, 78

112. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA, 77

113. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn, 77

114. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia, 77

115. Damien Lewis, OL, LSU, 77

116. Geno Stone, S, Iowa, 77

117. DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State, 77

118. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State, 77

119. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF, 77

120. Brandon Jones, S, Texas, 77

121. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee, 77

122. Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan, 77

123. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia, 76

124. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas, 76

125. Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia, 76

126. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming, 76

127. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State, 76

128. James Proche, WR, SMU, 76

129. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State, 76

130. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado, 76

131. Joe Reed, WR, Virginia, 75

132. Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky, 75

133. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State, 75

134. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State, 75

135. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse, 75

136. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt, 75

137. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA, 75

138. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh, 74

139. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech, 74

140. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte, 74

141. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn, 74

142. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State, 74

143. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas, 74

144. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky, 74

145. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas, 74

146. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford, 74

147. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina, 74

148. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU, 74

149. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon, 73

150. John Hightower, WR, Boise State, 73

Blackmon and Jefferson are a few of the safer options to outplay their projections. The former has dealt with some injuries but teams really like his play. Fromm can be a success if teams surround him with talent that will allow him to flourish. There are tractors and then there are trailers. Tractors pull others along where as trailers need someone else to do the heavy lifting. Fromm is one of the best pre-snap but there are athletic limitations to his game. From a skill-position standpoint, the grouping is loaded with smaller, more dynamic players.

151. Trey Adams, OL, Washington, 73

152. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama, 73

153. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU, 73

154. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt, 73

155. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College, 73

156. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU, 73

157. Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU, 73

158. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina, 73

159. Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State, 73

160. Kevin Dotson, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette, 73

161. John Reid, CB, Penn State, 73

162. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida, 73

163. Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State, 73

164. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M, 72

165. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan, 72

166. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas, 72

167. John Simpson, OL, Clemson, 72

168. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon, 72

169. Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss, 72

170. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest, 72

171. James Morgan, QB, Florida International, 72

172. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah, 72

173. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon, 72

174. Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis, 72

175. Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State, 72

176. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington, 72

177. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue, 72

178. Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor, 72

179. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State, 72

180. Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida, 71

181. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA, 71

182. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt, 71

183. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington, 71

184. James Lynch, DL, Baylor, 71

185. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State, 71

186. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan, 71

187. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin, 71

188. Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State, 71

189. Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford, 71

190. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan, 71

191. Nick Coe, EDGE, Auburn, 70

192. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State, 70

193. Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M, 70

194. Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State, 70

195. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (FL), 70

196. Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest, 70

197. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri, 70

198. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah, 70

199. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State, 70

200. Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California, 70

Gibson is an intriguing talent. He has experience playing wide receiver but some feel that running back is his best position. If he lands in the right situation, he could be a match-up problem. Dotson and Pinter are a couple of potential starters in this group. The latter is being projected inside, which is a stiff ask coming out of the MAC. Charles is the best player in this group but he has to want it for himself. Gordon is coming out of the same system that produced Gardner Minshew, which may work in his favor. Teams may view his situation as more of a known commodity than Morgan, who is also in this grouping.

201. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State, 70

202. Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon, 70

203. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU, 70

204. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska, 69

205. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island, 69

206. Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri, 69

207. Tyler Bass, PK, Georgia Southern, 69

208. Kenny Robinson Jr., S, West Virginia, 69

209. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State, 69

210. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern, 69

211. David Woodward, LB, Utah State, 69

212. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest, 69

213. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland, 69

214. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa, 69

215. Cameron Clark, OL, Charlotte, 69

216. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland, 69

217. Darrell Stewart Jr., WR, Michigan State, 69

218. Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island, 69

219. Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB, Florida International, 69

220. Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane, 69

221. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota, 69

222. Rodney Clemons, S, SMU, 69

223. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple, 69

224. Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State, 68

225. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame, 68

226. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss, 68

227. DeMarkus Acy, CB, Missouri, 68

228. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma St, 68

229. Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami (FL), 68

230. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, OL, Missouri, 68

231. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina, 68

232. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah, 68

233. DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami (FL), 68

234. Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State, 68

235. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State, 68

236. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State, 68

237. Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor, 68

238. Garrett Marino, DL, UAB, 68

239. Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State, 68

240. Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M, 68

241. Brendon Hayes, DL, Central Florida, 68

242. Drew Richmond, OL, USC, 68

243. Tanner Muse, S, Clemson, 68

244. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa, 67

245. Evan Weaver, LB, California, 67

246. Rodrigo Blankenship, PK, Georgia, 67

247. Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia, 67

248. Michael Onwenu, iOL, Michigan, 67

249. Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State, 67

250. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami (FL), 67

Teams will be able to find some contributors from this group whether it is as a starter on one side of the ball or special teams. Onwenu is one of the best values at this point. Muse played safety for the Tigers but likely projects to linebacker. He is a really fluid linebacker and could grow into a contributor. As has been the case with each of these groupings, there is a lot of potential at the wide receiver position as well. Mooney and Coulter are still developing. Parker is a player that should contribute on special teams, if nothing else. Stewart was highly productive for the Spartans.