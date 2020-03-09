NFL Draft 2020 Prospect Rankings: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa remain in the Top 5
Here's a list of our updated list of 2020 NFL Draft prospects
The CBS Sports list of NFL Draft prospects expands on a daily basis this time of the year. The full rankings can be found HERE but today's focus is on the Top 250. Here are the players that should be on your favorite team's radar when the 2020 NFL Draft commences April 23 in Las Vegas.
1-25
1. Chase Young, DL, Ohio State
2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
7. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
9. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
10. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
11. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
12. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
13. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
14. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
15. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
16. A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
17. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
18. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
19. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
20. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
21. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
22. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
23. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
24. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
25. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
The first group features the cream of the crop. Chase Young is really close to going end to end as the top available draft prospect. Joe Burrow, Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Simmons are considered the other slam dunk prospects. CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III have clearly separated themselves as the top three receiver prospects.
26-50
26. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
27. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
28. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
29. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
30. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
31. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
32. Josh Jones, OT, Houston
33. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
34. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
35. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
36. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
37. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
38. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
39. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
40. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
41. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
42. Ashtyn Davis, S, California
43. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
44. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
45. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
46. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
47. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
48. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
49. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
50. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
Tee Higgins and Laviska Shenault Jr. seem to fall with each update. It would not be a surprise if Justin Jefferson overtakes them both before long. Patrick Queen fits the mold of a modern day NFL linebacker capable of covering sideline to sideline. There are more edge rushers in this range than others.
51-100
51. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
52. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
53. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
54. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
55. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
56. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
57. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
58. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
59. KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
60. Lloyd Cushenberry III, G, LSU
61. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
62. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State
63. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
64. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
65. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
66. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
67. Cesar Ruiz, G, Michigan
68. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
69. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
70. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
71. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
72. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
73. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
74. Nick Harris, C, Washington
75. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida
76. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
77. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
78. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
79. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
80. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
81. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
82. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
83. Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana
84. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
85. Zack Moss, RB, Utah
86. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
87. Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
88. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
89. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
90. Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
91. Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia
92. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
93. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
94. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
95. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
96. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
97. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
98. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
99. Matt Peart, OT, UConn
100. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
The tight end group really comes into play between 51-100. Four join the equation with Cole Kmet holding the title of top tight end. Robert Hunt and Matt Peart continue to be undervalued in my opinion. Those two stand out as prospects likely to be taken higher. Van Jefferson is a true technician at the wide receiver position. He may not be the fastest but he finds ways to get open.
101-150
101. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
102. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
103. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
104. Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
105. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
106. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
107. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
108. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
109. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest
110. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
111. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
112. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (Minn.)
113. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson
114. Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan
115. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
116. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
117. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
118. Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky
119. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
120. Damien Lewis, G, LSU
121. Brandon Jones, S, Texas
122. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
123. Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana
124. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
125. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
126. John Simpson, G, Clemson
127. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
128. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas
129. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
130. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
131. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
132. Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse
133. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
134. Geno Stone, S, Iowa
135. James Proche, WR, SMU
136. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
137. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
138. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
139. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
140. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn
141. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina
142. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
143. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
144. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
145. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
146. Darryl Williams, G, Mississippi State
147. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami
148. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
149. Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
150. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte
James Proche is one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of college football. Lynn Bowden Jr. played quarterback and wide receiver last season. His style of play is reminiscent of Randall Cobb. Amik Robertson is a really gritty prospect that should thrive in the nickelback role. Interior offensive linemen are really prevalent in this range.
151-200
151. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas
152. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
153. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
154. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
155. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
156. James Lynch, DL, Baylor
157. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
158. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
159. Nevelle Clark, CB, UCF
160. Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State
161. Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon
162. Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State
163. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington
164. Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State
165. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
166. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
167. Nick Coe, DL, Auburn
168. Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU
169. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri
170. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
171. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
172. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
173. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State
174. Jake Hanson, C, Oregon
175. Markus Bailey, EDGE, Purdue
176. Trystan Colon-Castillo, G, Missouri
177. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
178. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
179. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
180. Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi
181. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington
182. David Woodward, LB, Utah State
183. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
184. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
185. Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas
186. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State
187. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
188. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
189. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
190. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
191. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
192. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
193. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
194. Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas
195. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State
196. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
197. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
198. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
199. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss
200. Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
James Lynch and Larrell Murchison could see their stock rise before hearing their names called next month. Jordyn Brooks has a strong support group. His skill set falls in line with the likes of Patrick Queen and Akeem Davis-Gaither. Quintez Cephus was noted as the most difficult receiver to cover by Jeff Okudah -- the draft's top cornerback.
201-250
201. Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis
202. Darrell Stewart Jr., WR, Michigan State
203. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
204. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
205. John Reid, S, Penn State
206. Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU
207. Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse
208. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa
209. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State
210. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami
211. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
212. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
213. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss
214. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
215. Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State
216. Evan Weaver, LB, California
217. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
218. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah
219. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, OL, Missouri
220. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan
221. Darius Anderson, RB, TCU
222. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
223. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
224. Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia
225. Drew Richmond, OL, USC
226. James Morgan, QB, Florida International
227. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
228. Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State
229. Tyler Clark, DL, Georgia
230. Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina
231. Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State
232. Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor
233. Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama
234. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame
235. Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
236. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
237. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State
238. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
239. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
240. Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
241. Sean Pollard, G, Clemson
242. Ahmad Wagner, WR, Kentucky
243. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
244. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia
245. Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, Memphis
246. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
247. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado
248. Mitchell Wilcox, TE, USF
249. Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati
250. Carter Couglin, LB, Minnesota
Antonio Gibson is a player that could be used in a variety of capacities on the next level. He would be best suited with a team that knows how to maximize his ability. J.J. Taylor is small in stature but has a unique play-making ability that reminds some of Darren Sproles. Ahmad Wagner is an intriguing prospect. He played basketball at Iowa before transferring to Lexington a few years ago. He presents a significant mismatch against smaller defensive backs. There is also a cluster of quarterbacks that have a chance to improve their status over the next month-plus: Brian Lewerke, Jake Luton, Bryce Perkins, Cole McDonald and Steven Montez.
