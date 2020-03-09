NFL Draft 2020 Prospect Rankings: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa remain in the Top 5

The CBS Sports list of NFL Draft prospects expands on a daily basis this time of the year. The full rankings can be found HERE but today's focus is on the Top 250. Here are the players that should be on your favorite team's radar when the 2020 NFL Draft commences April 23 in Las Vegas.

1-25

1. Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

7. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

10. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

11. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

14. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

15. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

17. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

19. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

20. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

21. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

22. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

24. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

25. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

The first group features the cream of the crop. Chase Young is really close to going end to end as the top available draft prospect. Joe Burrow, Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Simmons are considered the other slam dunk prospects. CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III have clearly separated themselves as the top three receiver prospects.

26-50

26. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

27. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

28. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

29. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

30. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

31. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

32. Josh Jones, OT, Houston

33. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

34. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

35. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

36. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

37. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

38. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

39. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

40. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

41. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

42. Ashtyn Davis, S, California

43. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

44. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

45. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

46. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

47. Austin Jackson, OT, USC

48. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

49. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

50. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

Tee Higgins and Laviska Shenault Jr. seem to fall with each update. It would not be a surprise if Justin Jefferson overtakes them both before long. Patrick Queen fits the mold of a modern day NFL linebacker capable of covering sideline to sideline. There are more edge rushers in this range than others.

51-100

51. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

52. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

53. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

54. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

55. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

56. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

57. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

58. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

59. KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

60. Lloyd Cushenberry III, G, LSU

61. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

62. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

63. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

64. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

65. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

66. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

67. Cesar Ruiz, G, Michigan

68. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

69. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

70. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

71. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

72. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

73. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

74. Nick Harris, C, Washington

75. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

76. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

77. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

78. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

79. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

80. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

81. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

82. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

83. Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana

84. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

85. Zack Moss, RB, Utah

86. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

87. Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

88. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

89. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

90. Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

91. Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

92. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

93. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

94. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

95. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

96. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

97. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

98. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

99. Matt Peart, OT, UConn

100. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

The tight end group really comes into play between 51-100. Four join the equation with Cole Kmet holding the title of top tight end. Robert Hunt and Matt Peart continue to be undervalued in my opinion. Those two stand out as prospects likely to be taken higher. Van Jefferson is a true technician at the wide receiver position. He may not be the fastest but he finds ways to get open.

101-150

101. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

102. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

103. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

104. Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

105. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

106. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

107. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

108. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

109. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

110. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

111. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

112. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (Minn.)

113. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

114. Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan

115. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

116. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

117. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

118. Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

119. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

120. Damien Lewis, G, LSU

121. Brandon Jones, S, Texas

122. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

123. Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana

124. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

125. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

126. John Simpson, G, Clemson

127. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

128. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

129. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

130. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

131. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

132. Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse

133. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

134. Geno Stone, S, Iowa

135. James Proche, WR, SMU

136. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

137. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

138. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

139. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

140. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn

141. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

142. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

143. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

144. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

145. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

146. Darryl Williams, G, Mississippi State

147. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

148. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

149. Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

150. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

James Proche is one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of college football. Lynn Bowden Jr. played quarterback and wide receiver last season. His style of play is reminiscent of Randall Cobb. Amik Robertson is a really gritty prospect that should thrive in the nickelback role. Interior offensive linemen are really prevalent in this range.

151-200

151. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas

152. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

153. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

154. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

155. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

156. James Lynch, DL, Baylor

157. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

158. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

159. Nevelle Clark, CB, UCF

160. Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State

161. Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

162. Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State

163. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

164. Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State

165. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

166. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

167. Nick Coe, DL, Auburn

168. Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

169. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

170. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

171. John Hightower, WR, Boise State

172. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

173. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

174. Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

175. Markus Bailey, EDGE, Purdue

176. Trystan Colon-Castillo, G, Missouri

177. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

178. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

179. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

180. Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi

181. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

182. David Woodward, LB, Utah State

183. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

184. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

185. Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas

186. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State

187. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

188. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

189. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

190. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

191. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

192. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

193. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

194. Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas

195. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State

196. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

197. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

198. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

199. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss

200. Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

James Lynch and Larrell Murchison could see their stock rise before hearing their names called next month. Jordyn Brooks has a strong support group. His skill set falls in line with the likes of Patrick Queen and Akeem Davis-Gaither. Quintez Cephus was noted as the most difficult receiver to cover by Jeff Okudah -- the draft's top cornerback.

201-250

201. Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis

202. Darrell Stewart Jr., WR, Michigan State

203. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

204. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

205. John Reid, S, Penn State

206. Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

207. Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse

208. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

209. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

210. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami

211. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

212. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

213. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss

214. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

215. Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State

216. Evan Weaver, LB, California

217. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

218. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

219. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, OL, Missouri

220. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan

221. Darius Anderson, RB, TCU

222. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

223. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

224. Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia

225. Drew Richmond, OL, USC

226. James Morgan, QB, Florida International

227. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

228. Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

229. Tyler Clark, DL, Georgia

230. Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina

231. Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

232. Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor

233. Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama

234. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

235. Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana

236. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

237. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State

238. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

239. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

240. Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

241. Sean Pollard, G, Clemson

242. Ahmad Wagner, WR, Kentucky

243. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

244. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

245. Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, Memphis

246. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

247. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

248. Mitchell Wilcox, TE, USF

249. Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati

250. Carter Couglin, LB, Minnesota

Antonio Gibson is a player that could be used in a variety of capacities on the next level. He would be best suited with a team that knows how to maximize his ability. J.J. Taylor is small in stature but has a unique play-making ability that reminds some of Darren Sproles. Ahmad Wagner is an intriguing prospect. He played basketball at Iowa before transferring to Lexington a few years ago. He presents a significant mismatch against smaller defensive backs. There is also a cluster of quarterbacks that have a chance to improve their status over the next month-plus: Brian Lewerke, Jake Luton, Bryce Perkins, Cole McDonald and Steven Montez.