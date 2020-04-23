NFL Draft 2020 prospect rankings: Two running backs in top 25, two receivers in top 10 and entire top 250

After a long wait that seemed even longer due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the 2020 NFL Draft is finally here. We've broken down the quarterbacks, cornerbacks, tight ends and unveiled our seven-round mock draft. Other than today's big event itself, all that's left is our big board. Here it is. Our top 250 players:

Wilson's top 250 prospects

1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

4. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

5. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

6. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

7. Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

10. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

No surprises here. Chase Young is the top player in this class and he has a chance to be really, really special in the NFL. Joe Burrow's 2019 season at LSU was the best in college football history, and Isaiah Simmons' versatility coupled with his athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect. CeeDee Lamb is our WR1, just ahead of Jerry Jeudy, and Javon Kinlaw, the playmaking defensive tackle out of South Carolina, rounds out the top 10.

Could this be the greatest WR class of all time? Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson think there's a chance. Join the guys as they rank the Top 10 wideouts in the 2020 Draft.

11. Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

12. Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

13. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville

15. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

16. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

17. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

18. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

19. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

20. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

21. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

23. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

24. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

25. Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

Tristan Wirfs' athleticism shone through at the combine but his versatility was on display throughout his college career; he's our second-rated offensive tackle behind only Jedrick Wills. Henry Ruggs is the fastest wide receiver in this class but he's much more than just a deep threat; he dropped just one pass last season and can run a variety of routes.

C.J. Henderson is our CB2 and if he can clean up his tackling he could be a special player in the NFL. Patrick Queen had a phenomenal season at LSU and he's parlayed that into a likely first-round pick. He edges out Kenneth Murray for our LB1. Running backs D'Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor may not end up going in the first round but they're top-25 players. Center Cesar Ruiz comes in at No. 25 and there's a good chance he does, in fact, hear his name called in Round 1.



26. Josh Jones, OL, Houston

27. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

28. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

29. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

30. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

31. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

32. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

33. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

34. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

35. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

36. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

37. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

38. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

39. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

40. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

41. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

42. Austin Jackson, OL, USC

43. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

44. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

45. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

46. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

47. Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

48. Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

49. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

50. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Cornerback Jeff Gladney is just 5-foot-10 but he plays much bigger; he's a fast, physical playmaker who will have a chance to contribute immediately. Brandon Aiyuk is a raw talent who not only excels in yards after the catch but he's also a dangerous return man. K.J. Hamler reminds us of a cross between Phillip Dorsett and DeSean Jackson, and he's a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Jordan Love is our QB3 though despite a forgettable 2019 season, but his 2018 tape was impressive and teams that are willing to let him grow into the job could be handsomely rewarded in a few years. A.J. Epenesa struggled with consistency during the season and didn't have a great combine and it could see him slip out of the first round. Justin Herbert is our QB4 based solely on his underwhelming tape in 2018 and 2019; his physical tools are off the charts and he could be good in the right system.

Terrell Lewis could end up being one of the best pass rushers in this class but injuries in 2017 and 2018 seem him fall down the board. Isaiah Wilson was the "other" tackle at Georgia, playing opposite Andrew Thomas, but he quietly had a very good 2019 campaign and that could translate into being a second-round pick.

51. Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

52. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

53. Ashtyn Davis, S, California

54. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

55. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

56. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

57. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

58. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

59. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

60. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

61. Lucas Niang, OL, TCU

62. Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn

63. Robert Hunt, OT , Louisiana-Lafayette

64. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

65. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

66. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

67. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

68. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

69. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

70. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

71. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

72. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

73. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

74. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

75. Amik Robertson, CB, Lousiana Tech

76. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

77. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

78. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

79. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

80. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

81. DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

82. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

83. Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

84. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

85. Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple

86. John Simpson, OL, Clemson

87. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

88. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

89. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

90. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

91. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

92. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

93. Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

94. Nick Harris, OL, Washington

95. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

96. Zack Moss, RB, Utah

97. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

98. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

99. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

100. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Jeremy Chinn is a small-school safety who balled out at the Senior Bowl and had a solid combine too -- to the point that there's legit first-round buzz surrounding him. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is our RB4 and few players did more to improve their draft stock over the course of 2019 than he did. Van Jefferson is one of the best route runners in this draft class and he will contribute immediately to the team that takes him.

Pass rusher Curtis Weaver put up gaudy numbers at Boise State but questions about his athleticism and the level of competition will likely see him fall to Day 2. Jacob Eason is our QB5, though if he returned to Washington for 2020 he'd be a sure-fire first-rounder next year. Tight end Adam Trautman comes from FCS Dayton but he played like he was from a Power 5 program at the Senior Bowl. Akeem Davis-Gaither is another hybrid LB/S with the athleticism to line up just about anywhere on the field.

101. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

102. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

103. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

104. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

105. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

106. Geno Stone, S, Iowa

107. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

108. Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

109. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

110. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

111. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

112. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

113. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

114. James Proche, WR, SMU

115. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

116. Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

117. Trey Adams, OL, Washington

118. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

119. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

120. Ben Bartch, OL, St. John's (MN)

121. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

122. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

123. Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan

124. Brandon Jones, S, Texas

125. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

126. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

127. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

128. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

129. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

130. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

131. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

132. Matt Peart, OT , Connecticut

133. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

134. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

135. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

136. Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

137. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

138. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

139. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

140. Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

141. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

142. Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State

143. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

144. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

145. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

146. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

147. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

148. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

149. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

150. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

Jalen Hurts is our QB6 but there's a chance his athleticism and versatility sees him sneak into Round 2. Devin Duvernay is a track star who plays in the slot and moves like a running back. Meanwhile, A.J. Dillon is a 250-pound running back who ran in the 4.5s at the combine and spent his college career dragging hapless defenders up and down the field. Offensive tackle Ben Bartch is from Division III St. John's but he looked right at home at the Senior Bowl.

Wideout Tyler Johnson put up insane numbers at Minnesota but he didn't earn a Senior Bowl invite and chose not to run at the combine, which could lead to him falling to Day 3. QB Jake Fromm is one of the smartest players in this class but the overall lack of athleticism makes it hard to project him as an NFL starter. Kenny Willekes is a high-motor edge rusher who could excel as a situational pass rusher.

151. John Reid, CB, Penn State

152. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

153. John Hightower, WR, Boise State

154. Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State

155. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

156. Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State

157. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

158. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

159. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma St

160. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss

161. Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

162. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

163. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

164. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

165. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

166. Darius Anderson, RB, TCU

167. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

168. James Lynch, DL, Baylor

169. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

170. Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska

171. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

172. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (FL)

173. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan

174. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

175. Evan Weaver, LB, California

176. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss

177. Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia

178. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

179. Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State

180. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

181. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn

182. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

183. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

184. Oluwole Betiku, EDGE, Illinois

185. Nick Coe, EDGE, Auburn

186. Jared Mayden, S, Alabama

187. Kendall Coleman, EDGE, Syracuse

188. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State

189. Raymond Calais , RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

190. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

191. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

192. Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State

193. Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

194. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

195. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami (FL)

196. Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

197. Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

198. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

199. Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida

200. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State

Boise State's John Hightower is a legit deep threat who would benefit by adding a few pounds. And South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor is a raw, athletic high-upside development prospect a lot of NFL teams are intrigued by. Alabama's Anfernee Jennings may not be the athlete of former teammate Terrell Lewis but he's a team leader with a non-stop motor.

Michigan guard Michael Onwenu is a mountain of a man who moves well for his size. Louisiana-Lafayette's Raymond Calais is only 5-foot-8 but he is a burner who can score from just about anywhere on the field. And Virginia's Joe Reed has the versatility to line up anywhere while also serving as a dangerous return man.

201. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

202. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

203. Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

204. Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State

205. Charlie Heck, OL, North Carolina

206. Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech

207. Levante Bellamy, RB, W Michigan

208. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

209. Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest

210. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

211. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

212. Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

213. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

214. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

215. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami (FL)

216. Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

217. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

218. Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

219. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

220. JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

221. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

222. Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati

223. Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane

224. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

225. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

226. Chauncey Rivers, EDGE, Mississippi State

227. Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee

228. Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State

229. Christopher Fredrick, CB, Syracuse

230. Tipa Galeai, EDGE, Utah State

231. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

232. Isaiah Wright, WR, Temple

233. Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

234. Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

235. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

236. Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota

237. Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State

238. David Woodward, LB, Utah State

239. T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina

240. James Smith-Williams, EDGE, NC State

241. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

242. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

243. Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

244. Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah

245. Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State

246. Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor

247. Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina

248. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

249. Scott Frantz, OL, Kansas State

250. Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson is more slot receiver than tight end but he's a matchup problem down the middle of the field. Wake Forest's Justin Strnad is a tackling machine who suffered a pectoral injury that cut short his 2019 season; otherwise he'd talked about more in the weeks leading up to the draft. Minnesota's Carter Coughlin might have the highest motor in this class but he'll need to gain weight to be anything more than a situational pass rusher and special teamer.

Tennessee's Jauan Jennings is a big target who excels at contested catches but his slow 40 time will likely seem him slip to Day 3. North Carolina safety Myles Dorn has all the physical attributes you look for in a playmaker but poor tackling and suspect angles contributed to his inconsistent season; if he can clean that up, he could be a Day 3 steal.