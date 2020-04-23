NFL Draft 2020 trade tracker: Get the details of every deal struck during the draft

Find out the details of every draft day trade right here

It's time to say goodbye to mock drafts and hello to the official start of the 2020 NFL Draft, a draft that could include several notable trades, particularly in the first round.

Heading into Thursday night, there were several questions about which teams would make trades during Day 1 of the draft. Will the Lions trade out of the No. 3 pick? Will the Dolphins trade up from the fifth overall pick? Will the Patriots trade into the top 10 to land a quarterback? Each of these questions will be answered on Thursday night, as the NFL embarks on its first-ever "virtual draft."

Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks

