NFL Draft 2020 trade tracker: Get the full details of every draft deal, including Buccaneers-49ers swap
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
It's time to say goodbye to mock drafts and hello to the official start of the 2020 NFL Draft, a draft that could include several notable trades, particularly in the first round.
Heading into Thursday night, there were several questions about which teams would make trades during Day 1 of the draft. Will the Lions trade out of the No. 3 pick? Will the Dolphins trade up from the fifth overall pick? Will the Patriots trade into the top 10 to land a quarterback? Each of these questions will be answered on Thursday night, as the NFL embarks on its first-ever "virtual draft."
Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.
Round 1
Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks
- No. 13 acquired by 49ers as part of DeForest Buckner trade with Colts
- No. 18 acquired by Dolphins as part of Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with Steelers
- No. 19 acquired by Raiders as part of Khalil Mack trade with Bears
- No. 20 acquired by Jaguars as part of Jalen Ramsey trade with Jaguars
- No. 22 acquired by Vikings as part of Stefon Diggs trade with Bills
- No. 26 acquired by Dolphins as part of Laremy Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 34 acquired by Colts as part of Montez Sweat trade with Redskins
- No. 40 acquired by Texans as part of DeAndre Hopkins trade with Cardinals
- No. 43 acquired by Bears as part of Josh Jacobs trade with Raiders
- No. 55 acquired by Ravens as part of Hayden Hurst trade with Falcons
- No. 56 acquired by Dolphins as part of Erik McCoy trade with Saints
- No. 57 acquired by Rams as part of Brandin Cooks trade with Texans
- No. 63 acquired by Chiefs as part of Dee Ford trade with 49ers
- No. 64 acquired by Seahawks as part of Frank Clark trade with Chiefs
- No. 68 acquired by Jets as part of Leonard Williams trade with Giants
- No. 81 acquired by Raiders as part of Khalil Mack trade with Bears
- No. 83 acquired by Broncos as part of Devin Bush trade with Steelers
- No. 85 acquired by Lions as part of Darius Slay trade with Eagles
- No. 91 acquired by Raiders as part of Gareon Conley trade with Texans
- No. 97 acquired by Browns as part of Duke Johnson trade with Texans
