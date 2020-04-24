NFL Draft 2020 trade tracker: Packers jump for Jordan Love and details of every draft-day trade
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
While there wasn't much drama during the early stages of Thursday night's NFL Draft, things quickly got interesting after the first few picks went off the board. The 49ers were able to pull off two trades, while the Patriots -- who some thought would trade up in the first round -- decided to do the exact opposite. The Packers, after moving up to the 26th pick, made the most surprising pick of the night, a pick that will certainly dominate the headlines heading into Day 2 of the draft.
Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.
Round 1
Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks
- No. 13 acquired by 49ers as part of DeForest Buckner trade with Colts
- No. 18 acquired by Dolphins as part of Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with Steelers
- No. 19 acquired by Raiders as part of Khalil Mack trade with Bears
- No. 20 acquired by Jaguars as part of Jalen Ramsey trade with Jaguars
- No. 22 acquired by Vikings as part of Stefon Diggs trade with Bills
- No. 26 acquired by Dolphins as part of Laremy Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 34 acquired by Colts as part of Montez Sweat trade with Redskins
- No. 40 acquired by Texans as part of DeAndre Hopkins trade with Cardinals
- No. 43 acquired by Bears as part of Josh Jacobs trade with Raiders
- No. 55 acquired by Ravens as part of Hayden Hurst trade with Falcons
- No. 56 acquired by Dolphins as part of Erik McCoy trade with Saints
- No. 57 acquired by Rams as part of Brandin Cooks trade with Texans
- No. 63 acquired by Chiefs as part of Dee Ford trade with 49ers
- No. 64 acquired by Seahawks as part of Frank Clark trade with Chiefs
- No. 68 acquired by Jets as part of Leonard Williams trade with Giants
- No. 81 acquired by Raiders as part of Khalil Mack trade with Bears
- No. 83 acquired by Broncos as part of Devin Bush trade with Steelers
- No. 85 acquired by Lions as part of Darius Slay trade with Eagles
- No. 91 acquired by Raiders as part of Gareon Conley trade with Texans
- No. 97 acquired by Browns as part of Duke Johnson trade with Texans
