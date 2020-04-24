NFL Draft 2020 trade tracker: Packers jump for Jordan Love and details of every trade in draft

While there wasn't much drama during the early stages of Thursday night's NFL Draft, things quickly got interesting after the first few picks went off the board. The 49ers were able to pull off two trades, while the Patriots -- who some thought would trade up in the first round -- decided to do the exact opposite. The Packers, after moving up to the 26th pick, made the most surprising pick of the night, selecting former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Fans tuning into Day 2 of the draft should expect more trades to take place over the next several hours.

Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.

Round 1

Team Assets Received





GB No. 26 (QB Love)





MIA No. 30, 136







Team Assets Received





SF No. 25 (WR Aiyuk)





MIN No. 31, 117, 176







Team Assets Received





LAC No. 23 (LB Murray)





NE No. 37, No. 71







Team Assets Received





TB No. 13 (OL Wirfs), No. 245





SF No. 14, No. 117







Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks

