NFL Draft 2020 trade tracker: Ravens-Patriots swap, Packers get Jordan Love and details of every trade

Find out the details of every draft day trade right here

While there wasn't much drama during the early stages of Thursday night's NFL Draft, things quickly got interesting after the first few picks went off the board. The 49ers were able to pull off two trades, while the Patriots -- who some thought would trade up in the first round -- decided to do the exact opposite. The Packers, after moving up to the 26th pick, made the most surprising pick of the night, selecting former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Fans tuning into Day 2 of the draft should expect more trades to take place over the next several hours. 

Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.

Round 2 

TeamAssets Received


No. 64 (S Chinn)


No. 69, 148


TeamAssets Received


No. 60 (LB Uche), 129


No. 71, 98


TeamAssets Received


No. 48 (DE Taylor)


No. 59, 101


TeamAssets Received


No. 41 (RB Taylor)


No. 44, 160


Round 1

TeamAssets Received


No. 26 (QB Love)


No. 30, 136


TeamAssets Received


No. 25 (WR Aiyuk)


No. 31, 117, 176


TeamAssets Received


No. 23 (LB Murray)


No. 37, No. 71


TeamAssets Received


No. 13 (OL Wirfs), No. 245


No. 14, No. 117


Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks

