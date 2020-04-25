NFL Draft 2020 trade tracker: Trent Williams, Matt Breida dealt on Day 3 and details of every trade

After four trades on Thursday night, Day 2 of the NFL draft had nine swaps that included three deals made by the Patriots, who have moved around a total of four times in this year's draft heading into Day 3. Day 2 ended with the Saints trading all four of their of their Day 3 picks in one deal, meaning their 2020 draft experience has already ended if they don't strike another agreement to add more picks.

Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.

Round 6

Team Assets Received





SF No. 190





PHI No. 210, WR Goodwin







Team Assets Received





NE No. 182 (OL Onwenu)





IND No. 212, 213







Round 5

Team Assets Received





CHI No. 173 (WR Mooney), 227





PHI No. 196, 200, 233







Team Assets Received





MIA No. 164 (EDGE Weaver)





PHI No. 173, 227







Team Assets Received





CHI No. 155 (EDGE Gipson)





MIN 2021 fourth







Team Assets Received





SF No. 153 (OT McKivitz)





MIA RB Breida







Round 4

Team Assets Received





DAL No. 146 (OL Biadasz)





PHI No. 164, 2021 fifth







Team Assets Received





HOU No. 126 (OL Heck)





LAR No. 136, 248, 250







Team Assets Received





MIA No. 111 (G Kindley)





HOU No. 136, 141







Team Assets Received





LV No. 109 (G Simpson)





DET No. 121, 172







Team Assets Received





SF LT T.Williams





WAS No. 156, 2021 3rd







Round 3

Team Assets Received





NO No. 105 (TE Trautman)





MIN No. 130, 169, 203, 244







Team Assets Received





NE No. 101 (TE Keene)





NYJ No. 125, 129, 2021 sixth







Team Assets Received





NE No. 91 (TE Asiasi), 159





LV No. 100, 139, 172







Team Assets Received





DET No. 75 (OL Jackson), 197





IND No. 85, 149, 182







Team Assets Received





NO No. 74 (LB Baun), 244





CLE No. 88, 2021 third







Round 2

Team Assets Received





CAR No. 64 (S Chinn)





SEA No. 69, 148







Team Assets Received





NE No. 60 (LB Uche), 129





BAL No. 71, 98







Team Assets Received





SEA No. 48 (DE Taylor)





NYJ No. 59, 101







Team Assets Received





IND No. 41 (RB Taylor)





CLE No. 44, 160







Round 1

Team Assets Received





GB No. 26 (QB Love)





MIA No. 30, 136







Team Assets Received





SF No. 25 (WR Aiyuk)





MIN No. 31, 117, 176







Team Assets Received





LAC No. 23 (LB Murray)





NE No. 37, No. 71







Team Assets Received





TB No. 13 (OL Wirfs), No. 245





SF No. 14, No. 117







Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks

