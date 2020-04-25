NFL Draft 2020 trade tracker: Trent Williams, Matt Breida dealt on Day 3 and details of every trade
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
After four trades on Thursday night, Day 2 of the NFL draft had nine swaps that included three deals made by the Patriots, who have moved around a total of four times in this year's draft heading into Day 3. Day 2 ended with the Saints trading all four of their of their Day 3 picks in one deal, meaning their 2020 draft experience has already ended if they don't strike another agreement to add more picks.
Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.
Round 6
Round 5
Round 4
Round 3
Round 2
Round 1
Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks
- No. 13 acquired by 49ers as part of DeForest Buckner trade with Colts
- No. 18 acquired by Dolphins as part of Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with Steelers
- No. 19 acquired by Raiders as part of Khalil Mack trade with Bears
- No. 20 acquired by Jaguars as part of Jalen Ramsey trade with Jaguars
- No. 22 acquired by Vikings as part of Stefon Diggs trade with Bills
- No. 26 acquired by Dolphins as part of Laremy Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 34 acquired by Colts as part of Montez Sweat trade with Redskins
- No. 40 acquired by Texans as part of DeAndre Hopkins trade with Cardinals
- No. 43 acquired by Bears as part of Josh Jacobs trade with Raiders
- No. 55 acquired by Ravens as part of Hayden Hurst trade with Falcons
- No. 56 acquired by Dolphins as part of Erik McCoy trade with Saints
- No. 57 acquired by Rams as part of Brandin Cooks trade with Texans
- No. 63 acquired by Chiefs as part of Dee Ford trade with 49ers
- No. 64 acquired by Seahawks as part of Frank Clark trade with Chiefs
- No. 68 acquired by Jets as part of Leonard Williams trade with Giants
- No. 81 acquired by Raiders as part of Khalil Mack trade with Bears
- No. 83 acquired by Broncos as part of Devin Bush trade with Steelers
- No. 85 acquired by Lions as part of Darius Slay trade with Eagles
- No. 91 acquired by Raiders as part of Gareon Conley trade with Texans
- No. 97 acquired by Browns as part of Duke Johnson trade with Texans
