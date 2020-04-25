NFL Draft 2020 trade tracker: Trent Williams on the move, Packers get Jordan Love and details of every trade

After four trades on Thursday night, Day 2 of the NFL draft had nine swaps that included three deals made by the Patriots, who have moved around a total of four times in this year's draft heading into Day 3. Day 2 ended with the Saints trading all four of their of their Day 3 picks in one deal, meaning their 2020 draft experience has already ended if they don't strike another agreement to add more picks. 

Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.

Round 4

TeamAssets Received


No. 111 (G Kindley)


No. 136, 141


TeamAssets Received


No. 109 (G Simpson)


No. 121, 172


TeamAssets Received


LT T.Williams


No. 156, 2021 3rd


Round 3 

TeamAssets Received


No. 105 (TE Trautman)


No. 130, 169, 203, 244


TeamAssets Received


No. 101 (TE Keene)


No. 125, 129, 2021 sixth


TeamAssets Received


No. 91 (TE Asiasi), 159


No. 100, 139, 172


TeamAssets Received


No. 75 (OL Jackson), 197


No. 85, 149, 182


TeamAssets Received


No. 74 (LB Baun), 244


No. 88, 2021 third


Round 2

TeamAssets Received


No. 64 (S Chinn)


No. 69, 148


TeamAssets Received


No. 60 (LB Uche), 129


No. 71, 98


TeamAssets Received


No. 48 (DE Taylor)


No. 59, 101


TeamAssets Received


No. 41 (RB Taylor)


No. 44, 160


Round 1

TeamAssets Received


No. 26 (QB Love)


No. 30, 136


TeamAssets Received


No. 25 (WR Aiyuk)


No. 31, 117, 176


TeamAssets Received


No. 23 (LB Murray)


No. 37, No. 71


TeamAssets Received


No. 13 (OL Wirfs), No. 245


No. 14, No. 117


Pre-draft trades involving top-100 picks

