NFL Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa says he is '100 percent healthy,' could play if regular season started today

Less than five months after sustaining a serious hip injury that required surgery, Tua Tagovailoa says he's "100% healthy" and could play if the 2020 regular season started today.

The former Alabama quarterback was cleared to begin full workouts last month. Earlier this week, Tua's agent, Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, told Yahoo! Sports that doctors have medically cleared him with no restrictions.

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa recently told NFL Network. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

Tagovailoa, who was battling Joe Burrow for the Heisman Trophy before sustaining his hip injury, conducted interviews during February's NFL combine but was unable to take part in any physical work. He was expected to take part in Alabama's pro day, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tua has recently shared his progress on social media, posting workout videos that have included mobility drills. He said that he has sent NFL teams his medical history as well as recent videos of his workouts. Tua has been working out in Nashville with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.

While he appears to have recovered from his injury, NFL teams cannot perform a medial examination of Tagovailoa due to COVID-19. Despite his setback, Tagovailoa is still expected to be a top-10 pick in the draft and the second quarterback selected behind Burrow. He said that he is currently conducting daily "virtual interviews" with NFL teams, limiting himself to one interview per day. Tagovailoa said that conversations with NFL teams have revolved around football and not his recent injury.

Tagovailoa was the second overall pick -- just behind Burrow -- in CBS Sports' Monday Mock Draft 2.0. The Dolphins, who own the fifth, 18th and 26th overall picks, are the front-runner to select Tua, who completed 69.3% of his passes with 87 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions during his time at Alabama.

"I have no control over the circumstance or situation," Tua said. "If I was healthy, if I wasn't, I would have no control. So, the best thing I can do is continue to work. Whatever team decides to choose me, I would be grateful."