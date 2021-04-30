The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft has come to an end and five quarterbacks left the board as anticipated, but there are still some quality players to be taken on Day 2. Below are CBSSports.com's highest-ranked players still available (including their overall prospect ranking) as the draft heads to Friday in Cleveland for rounds 2 and 3:
No. 16: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S, Notre Dame
Owusu-Koramoah is more of a safety playing linebacker, but he will find a comfortable landing spot in the second round.
No. 17: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Moehrig is a balanced safety capable of playing single high or coming downhill to make plays in the box.
No. 18: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
Ojulari is still coming into his own but his speed around the edge is a good starting point in his development.
No. 20: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Moore is very undersized and has an injury history, but he is explosive with the ball in his hands.
No. 23: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Jenkins is a physical lineman that should be taken early on Day 2.
No. 24: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
It was surprising to see Samuel available at the conclusion of the first round but it should not be long before he hears his name called following a run on the cornerback position late in Round 1.
No. 26: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Barmore flashed in the College Football Playoff, but he was not consistent during his final season in Tuscaloosa.
No. 28: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
Onwuzurike is a strong interior defender who can play the run and push the pocket.
No. 29: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
Ossai is a bit stiff but he has a knack for finding the football around the edge. He was more of a linebacker in 2019 and found a home at edge rusher in 2020.
No. 33: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
Moore is a speedster that is dynamic with the football in his hands. He is primarily a slot receiver.
No. 36: Richie Grant, S, UCF
Grant is a rangy, ball-hawking safety that drew a lot of buzz late in the process.
No. 38: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Marshall was a part of a potent LSU offense last year that included Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. He is a big wide receiver.
No. 39: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
Campbell is a fantastic man cover cornerback who does a great job of staying in-phase but he does not have the ball production to show for it.
No. 40: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
Williams, a former linebacker, is easily the best running back remaining on the board.
No. 42: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
Davis battled injuries in 2020 after a fantastic 2019 season.
No. 44: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
Melifonwu has a lot of length and could be a target for a cornerback-needy team after a run at the position at the end of the first roudn.
No. 45: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Nixon has been a bit inconsistent but he flashes the ability to shoot gaps and push the pocket.
No. 46: Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest
Basham is an inconsistent edge rusher that shows flashes of promise.
No. 47: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
Joseph could end up being the best cornerback in this draft class but he lacks experience.
No. 48: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
Robinson is a long, fluid prospect that has the versatility to play cornerback or nickelback.
No. 49: Jalen Mayfield, OT/OG, Michigan
Mayfield is a bit of a polarizing prospect that has the versatility to play either guard or tackle on the next level.
No. 51: Jackson Carman, OT/OG, Clemson
Carman has the versatility to play guard or tackle.
No. 52: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
Speed, speed, speed. Eskridge was cross-trained as a cornerback but possesses explosive traits after the catch.
No. 53: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
Humphrey plays with great leverage and a strong base. He is a valuable interior offensive line prospect to be had on Day 2.
No. 54: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
Holland is a great communicator with the ability to play slot cornerback or safety.
No. 55: Dillon Radunz, OT/G, North Dakota State
Radunz is a really athletic lineman that has been training with 49ers great Joe Staley. He has the versatility to play guard or tackle in the NFL.
The next 25
No. 56: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
No. 58: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
No. 60: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
No. 61: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
No. 62: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
No. 64: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA
No. 65: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
No. 66: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
No. 67: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
No. 68: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
No. 69: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
No. 70: Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State
No. 71: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee
No. 72: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
No. 73: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
No. 74: Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
No. 75: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
No. 76: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
No. 77: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
No. 78: Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
No. 79: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
No. 80: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
No. 81: Camryn Bynum, CB, California
No. 82: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
The full prospect rankings can be found at CBSSports.com.