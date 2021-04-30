gettyimages-1279867860-1.jpg
The Denver Broncos selected North Carolina running back Javonte Williams with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Williams, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

35. Broncos: B

Chris Trapasso: This back brings it on every run, and can slash as well as laterally make defenders miss. Contact balance is high-end. After losing Phillip Lindsay, this is sensible but a tick early for a back. He's a good one though. 

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Kareem Hunt
Best trait: Contact balance

College

Height

Weight

3-cone drill

Vertical jump

40-yard dash

North Carolina

5' 10"

212

6.93 seconds

36"

4.55 seconds

Strengths

  • Toughness brought on by linebacker background
  • Fights through contact
  • Solid in pass protection

Weaknesses

  • Top end speed
  • Hands are a concern as a result of drops and fumbles
  • Smaller in stature