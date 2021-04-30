The Denver Broncos selected North Carolina running back Javonte Williams with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Williams, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
35. Broncos: B
Chris Trapasso: This back brings it on every run, and can slash as well as laterally make defenders miss. Contact balance is high-end. After losing Phillip Lindsay, this is sensible but a tick early for a back. He's a good one though.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Kareem Hunt
Best trait: Contact balance
College
Height
Weight
3-cone drill
Vertical jump
40-yard dash
North Carolina
5' 10"
212
6.93 seconds
36"
4.55 seconds
Strengths
- Toughness brought on by linebacker background
- Fights through contact
- Solid in pass protection
Weaknesses
- Top end speed
- Hands are a concern as a result of drops and fumbles
- Smaller in stature