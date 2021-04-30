The Denver Broncos selected North Carolina running back Javonte Williams with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Williams, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

35. Broncos: B

Chris Trapasso: This back brings it on every run, and can slash as well as laterally make defenders miss. Contact balance is high-end. After losing Phillip Lindsay, this is sensible but a tick early for a back. He's a good one though.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Kareem Hunt

Best trait: Contact balance

College Height Weight 3-cone drill Vertical jump 40-yard dash North Carolina 5' 10" 212 6.93 seconds 36" 4.55 seconds

Strengths

Toughness brought on by linebacker background

Fights through contact

Solid in pass protection

Weaknesses