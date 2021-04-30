The New York Jets selected Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Moore, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
34. Jets: A
Chris Trapasso: Love this selection for the Jets. My comp for Moore was ironically rocket-fueled Jamison Crowder. Sudden. Deceptively fast downfield. Catches everything. Smart to build around Zach Wilson with dynamic weapon.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Rocket-fueled Jamison Crowder
Best trait: Twitch
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand Size
|Arm Length
|Wingspan
Ole Miss
5-9 1/2
178
9 3/8
30 1/8
71 3/4
Strengths
- Ultra-twitchy, can get open at any level of the field with quickness
- Plays fast downfield too, was found on a variety of big plays in college
- Very natural hands catcher
Weaknesses
- Tiny frame
- Slot-only in the NFL
- A lot of quick-strike production in college
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|Three-cone drill
|Short shuttle
4.35
17
36
121
6.67
4.00