The New York Jets selected Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Moore, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

34. Jets: A

Chris Trapasso: Love this selection for the Jets. My comp for Moore was ironically rocket-fueled Jamison Crowder. Sudden. Deceptively fast downfield. Catches everything. Smart to build around Zach Wilson with dynamic weapon.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Rocket-fueled Jamison Crowder

Best trait: Twitch

College Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ole Miss 5-9 1/2 178 9 3/8 30 1/8 71 3/4

Strengths

Ultra-twitchy, can get open at any level of the field with quickness

Plays fast downfield too, was found on a variety of big plays in college

Very natural hands catcher

Weaknesses

Tiny frame

Slot-only in the NFL

A lot of quick-strike production in college