The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here -- yep, you read that right! Top prospects like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are just moments away from officially having NFL homes, crossing the stage in downtown Cleveland and kicking off their pro careers, so get excited! The 86th annual showcase figures to be chock-full of drama, with a handful of teams still after quarterbacks and plenty of others looking to inject instant help into their 2021 rosters. But how, exactly, can you tune in for this year's draft?

We're glad you asked. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about catching the draft on each of its three days:

How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

Thursday, April 29

Rounds: 1

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV (try for free), NFL app, ESPN app

Who will be the first non-QB off the board? And which running back will get drafted first? Get 10 best bets and five longshot value plays on NFL Draft props from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, who is 7-3 on his top five NFL Draft picks over the last two years and hit Baker Mayfield going No. 1 at 25-to-1 odds in 2018!

Friday, April 30

Rounds: 2-3

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV (try for free), NFL app, ESPN app

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Saturday, May 1

Rounds: 4-7

Start time: Noon ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV (try for free), NFL app, ESPN app

Note: NFL Network will also begin broadcasting its NFL Draft Red Carpet on Thursday, April 29, at 6 p.m. ET, with attending prospects and select invited guests mingling on the plaza of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports," NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said in a statement. "Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners."