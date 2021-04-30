The San Francisco 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Lance, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

3. 49ers: C-

Pete Prisco: I just don't see trading up with two first-round picks as the price to get a guy who is raw and needs time. Lance has skills, but he will need time.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The 49ers swung for the fences and I admit I am intrigued by it. We're talking about a big-armed, big-bodied quarterback who's got the second-most potential of any quarterback in this draft. The problem is that Trey Lance is totally inexperienced. There's no way the 49ers can start him in Week 1 unless he comes to training camp and crushes it (kinda like Carson Wentz did in Philadelphia once upon a time). So we'll see Jimmy Garoppolo to start and Lance will get in there eventually. I love the idea of having him take cues from Kyle Shanahan, which is why there's long-term potential for Lance and his two-way game to be outstanding for Fantasy. I'm probably going to target him in Round 2 in my rookie-only drafts, and then stay patient. I won't draft him in typical seasonal Fantasy leagues.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Dak Prescott

Best trait: Athleticism

College Height Weight Arm length Hand size - North Dakota State 6' 4" 224 31 1/2" 9 1/8" -

Strengths

High football IQ

Great arm strength

Great mobility

Weaknesses