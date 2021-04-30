The New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Burrow, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

2. New York Jets: B

Pete Prisco: I like him as a player, but I would have taken Justin Fields in this spot. Fields will be a better quarterback.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Wilson's going from the easy pickings of opponents outside of the Power-5 conferences to the NFL and the rough-and-tumble AFC East. He'll be immersed in a new offense that will be tailored to his strengths (mobility, accuracy), but still shy of reliable components in the passing game and up front. Plus, if the ex-49ers coaches now with the Jets mimic their old offense, they'll lean on the run and hope their defense helps them close out victories. It's a challenging spot for Wilson, who is basically their only quarterback on the roster and must start Week 1 against competition that's nothing like he's ever seen before. Taking him in Fantasy drafts this year seems dicey unless in two-QB or Superflex formats. But long term, there's obvious potential, which is why he's likely to be a high second-round choice in Dynasty rookie-only drafts and a late pick in long-term formats.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Derek Carr

Best trait: Accuracy on the run

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length - BYU 6' 2" 214 9 1/2" 30 5/8" -

Strengths

Natural passer

Creates torque through his lower body to deliver accurate downfield throws

Capable of throwing from different arm angles

Weaknesses