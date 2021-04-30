The New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Burrow, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
2. New York Jets: B
Pete Prisco: I like him as a player, but I would have taken Justin Fields in this spot. Fields will be a better quarterback.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Wilson's going from the easy pickings of opponents outside of the Power-5 conferences to the NFL and the rough-and-tumble AFC East. He'll be immersed in a new offense that will be tailored to his strengths (mobility, accuracy), but still shy of reliable components in the passing game and up front. Plus, if the ex-49ers coaches now with the Jets mimic their old offense, they'll lean on the run and hope their defense helps them close out victories. It's a challenging spot for Wilson, who is basically their only quarterback on the roster and must start Week 1 against competition that's nothing like he's ever seen before. Taking him in Fantasy drafts this year seems dicey unless in two-QB or Superflex formats. But long term, there's obvious potential, which is why he's likely to be a high second-round choice in Dynasty rookie-only drafts and a late pick in long-term formats.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Derek Carr
Best trait: Accuracy on the run
College
Height
Weight
Hand size
Arm length
-
BYU
|6' 2"
|214
|9 1/2"
|30 5/8"
|-
Strengths
- Natural passer
- Creates torque through his lower body to deliver accurate downfield throws
- Capable of throwing from different arm angles
Weaknesses
- Played against a small school schedule
- Bailed out by skill players throwing into tight coverage at times
- Carries ball down by his waist, which leads to an elongated delivery