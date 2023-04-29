The first four rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft have drawn to a close. There was significant action at the top of the draft order, but plenty of good players are still waiting to hear their names called entering Round 5. Here are the best prospects still available, according to CBS Sports' consensus prospect rankings.

57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State

59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma

68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

97. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

101. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

103. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

104. Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

107. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

109. Daniel Scott, S, California

112. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

113. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa

117. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC

118. Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB

119. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

120. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest

121. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

122. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

123. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State

126. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida

128. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

129. Will Mallory, TE, Miami

131. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

132. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington

134. Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

135. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty

136. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

137. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech

140. Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

142. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama

143. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

145. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia

146. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss

148. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis

150. Darrell Luter Jr, CB, South Alabama

151. Eric Gray RB Oklahoma

152. Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

155. Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State

156. Spencer Anderson OT Maryland

157. Matt Landers WR Arkansas

160. Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion

163. Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

164. Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky

165. Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

166. Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State

168. Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina

169. Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma

170. Chris Smith II S Georgia

171. Antoine Green WR North Carolina

173. Atonio Mafi IOL UCLA

174. Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State

175. Evan Hull RB Northwestern

Coverage of Day 3 began at 12 p.m. ET Saturday. Teams are working their way through Rounds 4-7.