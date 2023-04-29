The first four rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft have drawn to a close. There was significant action at the top of the draft order, but plenty of good players are still waiting to hear their names called entering Round 5. Here are the best prospects still available, according to CBS Sports' consensus prospect rankings.
57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas
85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
97. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
101. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
103. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
104. Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
107. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
109. Daniel Scott, S, California
112. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
113. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
117. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC
118. Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB
119. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
120. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
121. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
122. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
123. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State
126. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
128. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
129. Will Mallory, TE, Miami
131. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
132. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
134. Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
135. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty
136. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
137. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
140. Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
142. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
143. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
145. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
146. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss
148. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
150. Darrell Luter Jr, CB, South Alabama
151. Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
152. Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
155. Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State
156. Spencer Anderson OT Maryland
157. Matt Landers WR Arkansas
160. Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
163. Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
164. Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky
165. Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
166. Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
168. Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina
169. Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma
170. Chris Smith II S Georgia
171. Antoine Green WR North Carolina
173. Atonio Mafi IOL UCLA
174. Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State
175. Evan Hull RB Northwestern
Coverage of Day 3 began at 12 p.m. ET Saturday. Teams are working their way through Rounds 4-7.