The first five rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft have drawn to a close. There was significant action at the top of the draft order, but plenty of good players are still waiting to hear their names called in Round 6. Here are the best prospects still available, according to CBS Sports' consensus prospect rankings.
59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas
85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
103. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
107. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
113. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
117. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC
118. Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB
119. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
120. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
122. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
123. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State
126. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
131. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
132. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
135. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty
136. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
137. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
140. Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
145. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
146. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss
148. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
152. Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
155. Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State
156. Spencer Anderson OT Maryland
157. Matt Landers WR Arkansas
160. Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
163. Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
164. Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky
166. Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
168. Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina
169. Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma
171. Antoine Green WR North Carolina
176. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati
177. Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington
178. Elijah Higgins WR Stanford
183. Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State
185. Jeremiah Martin EDGE Washington
186. Benny Sapp III S Northern Iowa
187. Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F Austin
190. Ochaun Mathis EDGE Nebraska
192. Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU
194. Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
195. Anthony Johnson Jr. S Iowa State
197. DeWayne McBride RB UAB
198. Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida
199. Keondre Coburn DL Texas
200. Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma
Coverage of Day 3 began at 12 p.m. ET Saturday. Teams are working their way through Rounds 4-7.