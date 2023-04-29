The first five rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft have drawn to a close. There was significant action at the top of the draft order, but plenty of good players are still waiting to hear their names called in Round 6. Here are the best prospects still available, according to CBS Sports' consensus prospect rankings.

59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma

68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

103. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

107. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

113. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa

117. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC

118. Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB

119. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

120. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest

122. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

123. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State

126. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida

131. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

132. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington

135. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty

136. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

137. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech

140. Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

145. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia

146. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss

148. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis

152. Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

155. Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State

156. Spencer Anderson OT Maryland

157. Matt Landers WR Arkansas

160. Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion

163. Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

164. Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky

166. Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State

168. Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina

169. Chris Murray IOL Oklahoma

171. Antoine Green WR North Carolina

176. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

177. Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington

178. Elijah Higgins WR Stanford

183. Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State

185. Jeremiah Martin EDGE Washington

186. Benny Sapp III S Northern Iowa

187. Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F Austin

190. Ochaun Mathis EDGE Nebraska

192. Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU

194. Ali Gaye EDGE LSU

195. Anthony Johnson Jr. S Iowa State

197. DeWayne McBride RB UAB

198. Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

199. Keondre Coburn DL Texas

200. Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma

Coverage of Day 3 began at 12 p.m. ET Saturday. Teams are working their way through Rounds 4-7.