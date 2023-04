The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has drawn to a close. There was significant action at the top of the draft order but plenty of good players are still available as Day 2 in underway. Here are the best prospects still available:

29. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

35. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

38. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

46. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

47. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

48. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

51. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

54. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

55. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

56. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State

59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma

61. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

66. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

67. Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

71. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

73. Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

75. Byron Young, DT, Alabama

77. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

79. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

80. Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

82. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

83. Ji'Ayir Brown, CB, Penn State

84. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

86. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

88. Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State

89. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

90. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

91. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

92. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

94. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

95. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

96. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

97. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

98. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

99. Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston

100. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU

Coverage of Day 2 began at 7 p.m. ET Friday. Teams will work their way through Rounds 2 and 3.