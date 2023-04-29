The first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft have drawn to a close. There was significant action at the top of the draft order, but plenty of good players are still waiting to hear their names called entering Day 3. Here are the best prospects still available, according to CBS Sports' consensus prospect rankings.
38. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
48. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
51. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
54. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
66. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
67. Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green
68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
79. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
80. Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas
82. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
84. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
88. Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State
89. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
96. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
97. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
100. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
101. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
103. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
104. Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
105. Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU
107. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
109. Daniel Scott, S, California
111. Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin
112. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
113. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
115. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri
117. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC
118. Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB
119. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
120. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
121. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
122. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
123. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State
126. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
127. Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan
128. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
129. Will Mallory, TE, Miami
130. Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State
131. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
132. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
133. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah
134. Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
135. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty
136. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
137. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
140. Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
141. Jay Ward, CB, LSU
142. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
143. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
144. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
145. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
146. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss
148. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
150. Darrell Luter Jr, CB, South Alabama
Coverage of Day 3 begins at 12 p.m. ET Saturday. Teams will work their way through Rounds 4-7.