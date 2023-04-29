The first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft have drawn to a close. There was significant action at the top of the draft order, but plenty of good players are still waiting to hear their names called entering Day 3. Here are the best prospects still available, according to CBS Sports' consensus prospect rankings.

38. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

48. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

51. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

54. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State

59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma

66. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

67. Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

79. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

80. Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

81. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

82. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

84. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

88. Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State

89. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

96. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

97. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

100. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU

101. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

103. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

104. Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

105. Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU

107. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

109. Daniel Scott, S, California

111. Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin

112. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

113. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa

115. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri

117. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC

118. Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB

119. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

120. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest

121. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

122. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

123. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State

126. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida

127. Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan

128. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

129. Will Mallory, TE, Miami

130. Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State

131. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

132. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington

133. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah

134. Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

135. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty

136. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

137. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech

140. Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

141. Jay Ward, CB, LSU

142. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama

143. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

144. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

145. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia

146. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss

148. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis

150. Darrell Luter Jr, CB, South Alabama

Coverage of Day 3 begins at 12 p.m. ET Saturday. Teams will work their way through Rounds 4-7.