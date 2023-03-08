With 50 days until the 2023 NFL Draft, here's 50 facts giving you a comprehensive look at the major storylines for April's event. I've got you covered from the top prospects, quarterbacks, team needs, college and positional trends, even some draft history and anniversaries sprinkled in. Enjoy!

Facts are from myself and CBS sports researcher Ryan Satsky.

1) The 88th annual NFL Draft will be located in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29, home to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

2) The Bears have the first overall pick for the first time since 1947 with a big decision to make. Draft a quarterback and trade Justin Fields or trade the pick for assets to build around Fields. They have a lot of needs to address, starting on defense. They had the worst scoring defense in the NFL last season for the first time since 1945.

3) The likely scenario is that Chicago trades the pick. The top pick has been traded 12 times in the common draft era (since 1967), most recently when the Rams traded up with the Titans for Jared Goff. Seven of those 12 picks made a Super Bowl with their debut team.

4) One team that could move up is the Colts, who have the fourth overall pick and are looking for stability at QB. The Colts are headed toward a seventh straight season with a different starting QB in Week 1. It is also the 25-year anniversary of the Colts selecting QB Peyton Manning first overall, ahead of Ryan Leaf. Perhaps lightning can strike again.

5) Alabama QB Bryce Young is the favorite to be the first pick at Caesars Sportsbook (-170), thanks to a career at Alabama that included winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021. There's a lot to like about Young, including his 79 touchdown passes in the last two seasons, the most in a two-season span in SEC history.

6) The one long-term concern is his size. Young measured at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds at the 2023 NFL Combine. Kyler Murray, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is the only QB under 6 feet drafted in the first round in the common draft era.

7) If that scares a team from making Young the top pick, Florida QB Anthony Richardson has the type of dual-threat upside scouts dream of. He broke QB records for the vertical jump and broad jump at the combine, while running a 4.43 40-yard dash at 244 pounds.

8) Richardson has a huge advantage in terms of measurables against Young, but Young has a significant edge in experience. Richardson threw 24 touchdown passes in his college career, which would be the fewest by a first-round pick QB since Michael Vick in 2001.

9) C.J. Stroud should also be in the mix for a top pick. He has the same number of seasons with 40-plus touchdown passes (two) as all other players in Big Ten history combined.

10) Stroud would be the first Big Ten QB drafted in the top 10 since Kerry Collins in 1995 out of Penn State. He was the first pick in Carolina Panthers history (fifth overall).

11) We should see history at the top of the draft. While Super Bowl LVII was the first matchup between Black starting QBs in Super Bowl history (Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts), the 2023 NFL Draft could be the first time Black QBs are the first two overall picks in draft history.

12) Kentucky QB Will Levis is another signal-caller with significant upside (and some mystery) who could crack the top 10. The only time four QBs went in the top 10 in the common draft era was 2018 (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen).

13) Levis didn't exactly put up video game numbers at Kentucky with 46 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions. Four QBs have been drafted in the first round since 2000 after having fewer than 50 touchdown passes and 25-plus interceptions in college: Vince Young, Josh Freeman, Christian Ponder and EJ Manuel.

14) You can count on at least one team making a move up the board with several promising QB prospects and many teams in the QB market (Colts, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Titans, Commanders, etc.). There's been 27 trades up in the first round to take a QB since 2000, which amounts to just over one per draft.

15) Invest wisely. QB is the most important position in sports but has also proved to be the hardest to evaluate. The success rate of drafting a QB in the first round isn't even a coin-flip proposition. It's more like 37 percent. That's because only 11 of the 30 QBs drafted in the first round in the 2010s signed a second contract with their debut teams.

16) The QB market could shift dramatically if either the Seahawks or Lions throw a curveball with the fifth and sixth overall picks. Both have shown interest in the QB class even with Geno Smith and Jared Goff under contract, and both have the draft capital to take a QB, plus fill other needs. They are the only teams with multiple first- and second-round picks in the draft.

17) The Seahawks have not drafted a QB in the first round since Rick Mirer in 1993. Seattle has the third-longest active drought in the league without taking a QB in the first round behind the Saints (Archie Manning in 1971) and Cowboys (Troy Aikman in 1989).

18) The NFC South is in the midst of a historic QB makeover and there could be more changes coming in the draft. Current QB1 in the division include Kyle Trask (Buccaneers), Sam Darnold (Panthers), Derek Carr (Saints) and Desmond Ridder (Falcons). This will be the second division in NFL history to feature all different Week 1 starting QBs from one season to the next (1973 AFC West).

19) The Commanders are in desperate need of a franchise QB. Their all-time leader in touchdown passes is Sammy Baugh, who last played in 1952. They've had a QB carousel lately, with an NFL-high 12 different starting QBs since 2018, their first season after Kirk Cousins signed with the Vikings. It'll be a big surprise if Sam Howell enters training camp as their QB1.

20) QBs will be going early and often, but not so much with offensive skill players. There could be zero offensive skill players (RB, WR, TE) drafted in the top 10 for the third time in the common draft era, along with 2002 and 2020.

21) That doesn't mean WRs can't steal the show like in 2022. Last year was the first time six WRs were taken in the top 20, not to mention A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were traded for first-round picks during the first round.

22) Don't sleep on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He set Ohio State single-season records for catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) in 2021, despite sharing the roster with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who were drafted 10th and 11th overall in 2022. They were the only rookies with 1,000 receiving yards last season.

23) There may not be a consensus No. 1 WR off the board in 2023, but TCU's Quentin Johnston has a case. He averaged 108 receiving yards per game in his college career against ranked teams, including 163 in a CFP semifinal win against Michigan.

24) The Steelers could continue the trend of pairing college QB/WR duos together in the pros (like Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase, Jalen Hurts/DeVonta Smith, etc.) if they reunite WR prospect Jordan Addison with Kenny Pickett. Addison won the Biletnikoff Award at Pittsburgh in 2021 with Pickett before transferring to USC.

25) The Ravens might need a WR more than any team in the league, and we've been saying this for a while. Their wide receivers have ranked last in receiving yards in three of the last four seasons. And remarkably, the Ravens have never had a WR make a Pro Bowl in their 27-year history. They have the longest active drought in the league without a Pro Bowl WR.

26) The Packers should also be in the market for a pass catcher. They have the longest drought in the common draft era without selecting a RB, WR or TE in the first round. The last time they did was in 2002 (when Aaron Rodgers was in high school) with WR Javon Walker.

27) The Packers have been linked to tight ends like Notre Dame's Michael Mayer. "I think the tight end group is the best I've seen in the last 10 years," NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on a conference call ahead of the combine via SI.

28) There will be no shortage of quality pass catchers after Round 1, as Green Bay knows well. Six of the NFL's top seven leaders in receiving yards since 2020 were drafted in the second round or later.

29) RB depth is always great after Round 1, too, but if one's going to go in the first round it's Texas' Bijan Robinson. He had 113 tackles avoided last season, the most by any FBS player in the last five seasons. That certainly seems first-round worthy.

30) Don't completely write off drafting a RB early, at least if you're a believer in 2022 results. The top eight rushing yards leaders at RB in 2022 were all first- or second-round picks. All were among the first four off the board at their position in their respective drafts.

31) You'll be hearing from these teams often on Day 1. Four teams -- Texans, Seahawks, Lions and Eagles -- have multiple first-round picks. The Jets set the bar high last year, getting Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson in the first round. They became the third team ever to have the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in the same season (2018 Saints, 1967 Lions).

32) The Seahawks have the fifth and 20th overall picks and are ready to run it back after a monster 2022 draft class which included the NFL rookie leaders in starts (Charles Cross), rush yards (Kenneth Walker III), interceptions (Tariq Woolen) and forced fumbles (Coby Bryant). Seattle had 70 starts by rookies last season, tied for the most by a playoff team in the last 15 seasons (2018 Colts).

33) The Eagles are the first team with a top-10 pick after reaching the Super Bowl since the 2008 Patriots (drafted Jerod Mayo). Philadelphia will need all the help it can get with a free agent class that includes Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Javone Hargrave, James Bradberry, Miles Sanders and Isaac Seumalo, among others.

34) Five teams -- Dolphins, 49ers, Broncos, Browns and Ram -- do not have a first-round selection in 2023. Miami was stripped of its 2023 first-round pick in August, when a league investigation revealed tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton in 2019.

35) This could be the seventh and final year of the Rams' first-round pick drought. They haven't had a first-round pick from 2017-23, but own their top selection in 2024. Unless they make a deal to move into the first round, they will become the first team to go seven straight years without a first-round pick since Washington from 1984-90.

36) Silver lining for the Rams and the other franchises without a first-round pick: There's plenty of talent later in the draft (and after). Nearly 50 percent of all snaps played last year were by Day 3 picks (rounds four through seven) and undrafted players.

37) Don't sleep on any pick. Not even the last! Brock Purdy was drafted with the last pick (262nd) in 2022. He became the fifth rookie QB to start a conference championship game.

38) The Chiefs may not have been Super Bowl champions without a productive 2022 draft class that included CB Trent McDuffie, WR Skyy Moore, CB Jaylen Watson and RB Isiah Pacheco, among others. Their 161 games played by first-year players in 2022 were the most by a Super Bowl champion since the 1981 49ers.

39) From the Super Bowl champs to the back-to-back national champs, the spotlight will be on the Georgia Bulldogs, after they produced a seven-round record 15 picks in 2022. They need 10 picks in 2023 to break the record for most picks from one school in a two-year span in the common draft era.

40) The Bulldogs' top prospect, Jalen Carter, will garner plenty of attention. He could be the top defensive player off the board even after the news of his arrest last Wednesday night. The last time a defensive tackle was the first defensive player off the board was Ndamukong Suh in 2010.

41) Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith turned some heads at the 2023 NFL Combine. He became the heaviest player (238 pounds) with a 40-inch vertical jump and sub-4.4 40 time at the combine since at least 2003. The previous mark was held by Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (228 pounds)

42) Alabama can make draft history in its own right. The Crimson Tide have produced a first-round pick in 14 straight years dating to 2009, tied with Miami (1995-2008) for the longest streak in draft history.

43) One thing Alabama has never done in the common draft era is produce the first overall pick. Look for that to change in April with Bryce Young.

44) Bryce Young will keep Alabama's QB factory going. It'll be the third time in the last four years an Alabama QB is drafted in the first round after it happened once (Richard Todd in 1976) in the first 53 drafts in the modern era.

45) Bryce Young will be among the NFL QBs who can break the Heisman curse. The last Heisman-winning QB to win a Super Bowl for his draft team was Roger Staubach in the 1977 season. When Young is drafted there will actually be more Heisman-winning QBs in the league (seven) than Super Bowl-winning QBs (six).

46) The Tide can also produce the first offensive (Bryce Young) and defensive player (Will Anderson Jr.) off the board. The last school to produce the first offensive and defensive player picked in the same draft was Michigan State in 1967 (DE Bubba Smith and RB Clint Jones).

47) Alabama defensive back Brian Branch could be a standout among the 2023 class. He made 90 tackles and missed just three tackles in 2022. It was the lowest missed tackle rate (3.2%) among 250 FBS players with 75-plus tackles last season.

48) If you're looking for the next Sauce Gardner, though, look no further than Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon. He allowed zero touchdown passes and had three interceptions last season, and allowed an FBS-low 3.0 yards per attempt as the primary defender in coverage. Gardner allowed zero touchdowns and 3.1 yards per attempt in his final season at Cincinnati. Like Witherspoon, he also intercepted three passes.

49) Army prospect Andre Carter II will be the first service academy player selected in the first three rounds in the common draft era, thanks to a recent bill passed allowing service academy players to defer their active-duty service. Carter had 15.5 sacks in 2021, second in the FBS between Will Anderson Jr. and Aidan Hutchinson.

50) Northwestern edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine despite weighing 282 pounds. He passed last year's top pick Travon Walker for the fastest 40 time among players weighing 270 pounds at the combine since 2003.