We're officially less than a month away from the 2023 NFL Draft. Over the past several weeks, prospects from all over the globe have gone under the microscope of league evaluators as they look to find the next cornerstones of their respective organizations before the first round begins on April 27.
There is plenty of intrigue at the top of the draft this year. The Carolina Panthers, by way of a trade with the Chicago Bears, have the No. 1 overall selection, and they're widely expected to take a quarterback. But who will it be? And where will the other top QB prospects end up? Then there's the Lamar Jackson situation, which could completely change the complexion of the three-day event.
Below you'll find everything you need to know about this looming draft, from prospect rankings to picks -- and, of course, mock drafts.
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
When is the draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:
- Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (8 p.m.)
- Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)
Where is the draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the first time the city or state has featured the event.
How to watch
The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed through fuboTV (try for free). CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.
2023 NFL Draft order
All the selections for the 2023 NFL Draft are set. Keep in mind there are only 31 picks in the first round this year, after the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection due to multiple violations of NFL rules. Here's the lineup for Day 1:
- Panthers (via Bears)
- Texans
- Cardinals
- Colts
- Seahawks (via Broncos)
- Lions (via Rams)
- Raiders
- Falcons
- Bears (via Panthers)
- Eagles (via Saints)
- Titans
- Texans (via Browns)
- Jets
- Patriots
- Packers
- Commanders
- Steelers
- Lions
- Buccaneers
- Seahawks
- Chargers
- Ravens
- Vikings
- Jaguars
- Giants
- Cowboys
- Bills
- Bengals
- Saints (via Broncos)
- Eagles
- Chiefs
For the full 2023 NFL Draft order, click here.
Mock draft central
Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more). You can find updated projections from Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole right here at our mock draft hub.
Prospect rankings
We've also got updated rankings of the top 2023 draft prospects at CBS Sports. Here's the latest top 20:
- Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE), Alabama
- Bryce Young (QB), Alabama
- Jalen Carter (DL), Oregon
- C.J. Stroud (QB), Ohio State
- Devon Witherspoon (CB), Illinois
- Tyree Wilson (EDGE), Texas Tech
- Bijan Robinson (RB), Texas
- Will Levis (QB), Kentucky
- Anthony Richardson (QB), Florida
- Quentin Johnston (WR), TCU
- Myles Murphy (EDGE), Clemson
- Peter Skoronski (OT), Northwestern
- Cam Smith (CB), South Carolina
- Paris Johnson Jr. (OT), Ohio State
- Christian Gonzalez (CB), Oregon
- Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Alabama
- Jordan Addison (WR), USC
- Joey Porter Jr. (CB), Penn State
- Lukas Van Ness (EDGE), Iowa
- Zay Flowers (WR), Boston College