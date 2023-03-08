Where they aren't many sure things heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, there is no debate on who is the best safety prospect. That distinction belongs to Brian Branch, whose versatility is one of the reasons why the former Alabama standout is expected to be the first safety taken off the board.

Branch is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Alabama alum Minkah Fitzpatrick, who during his time with the Steelers has established himself as one of the NFL's top safeties. Along with mimicking his success, Branch would relish the chance to play alongside Fitzpatrick in Pittsburgh.

"I love his game," Branch said of Fitzpatrick during the NFL Combine, via the Steelers' website. "The way he's able to play every position in the back end and able to do it at a high level, I think I've been able to do that my years at Alabama. ... Just being able to play alongside a player like that is big to me."

Like Fitzpatrick, versatility is a big part of Branch's game. Along with excelling in zone coverage, Branch is a formidable run-stuffer and effective blitzer. He is a physical player who can change the complexion of a game on a single play.

Branch ended his college career with a bang. Against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, the 6-foot, 190-pound Branch tallied 12 tackles (11 solo), four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

"Brian Branch has played well for us all season long," Alabama coach Nick Saban said following Alabama's 45-20 win, via On3. "He made some big plays today. The interception was big. We got off to a great start in the second half with a big play and two scores in the first two minutes in the second half, which kind of broke the game open. His interception was a big part of that."

While it's not among one of their top needs, the Steelers are potentially in the market for a new starting safety with Terrell Edmunds expected to test free agency next week. Branch, however, may be off the board by the time the Steelers are on the clock with the 17th overall pick. Two of our four CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Branch being selected prior to the Steelers' first pick.

Along with getting a chance to play for Fitzpatrick, Branch mentioned Steelers coach Mike Tomlin as another reason why he would like to play for the black and gold.

"I met with the Steelers I want to say Day 1, and coach Mike Tomlin is definitely a players coach, and I love that about him," Branch said. "He connects with players, and being able to play for him (would be) huge."