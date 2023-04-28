The Cardinals are wheeling and dealing to begin the 2023 NFL Draft. The club shipped the No. 3 overall pick to the Texans and moved down to collect the No. 12 overall pick and a boatload of other assets. After Houston took Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. with that pick, Arizona jumped back up into the top 10 by striking a deal with the Detroit Lions to select Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 overall.

The first trade between the Cardinals and Texans goes as followed: Arizona received the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft along with the No. 33 overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2024 third-rounder, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Houston also received a fourth-round pick this year (No. 105 overall) along with the third pick (Anderson). That deal came mere minutes after selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick.

Then, as the Lions were set to be on the clock at No. 6 overall, the Cardinals jumped back into the fray to move back up to select Johnson. Arizona acquired the No. 6 overall pick and the 81st overall pick in this year's draft while they sent Detroit the No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 overall selections.

The Cardinals had reportedly been shopping the No. 3 overall selection leading up to draft day as they look to recoup assets in the team's retooling under first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon. It's worth pointing out that Ossenfort and Caserio do have a relationship dating to their days working together inside the New England Patriots front office. Ossenfort was with the Patriots organization from 2006 to 2019 and was the director of college scouting for the final six years of his tenure. Meanwhile, Caserio was a member of the Patriots front office from 2001 to 2020. The bulk of that time was serving as the director of player personnel.

As for the trade back up to No. 6, Johnson appeared to be the player they targeted and comes after previous reports that revealed quarterback Kyler Murray's desire for the team to draft the Ohio State product. Johnson has position versatility as he can play both at tackle and kick inside at guard. He's CBS Sports' No. 13 ranked prospect and the No. 2 ranked offensive lineman in this class.

Trade grades

Cardinals deal with Texans: A

In a draft where there seemed to be more buzz surrounding teams wanting to trade down rather than trading up, the Cardinals got impeccable value for the No. 3 overall selection. With this deal, not only do they get a top-tier selection atop the second round on Day 2, but they are also adding a future first-rounder. According to SportsLine managing editor R.J. White's draft pick value chart, this is the full value the Cardinals are getting for the No. 3 overall pick. This is a team that has a number of needs and a single player inside the top five wasn't going to be able to turn things around, so moving down to gain assets was a wise choice.

Houston Texans: B+

Houston gets itself an elite defensive prospect for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, while not missing out on their quarterback. Anderson is CBS Sports' No. 1 overall-ranked player in this year's class and is coming off a 2022 season for the Crimson Tide where he totaled 10 sacks and 51 tackles. There's no denying Anderson's ability and you do have to commend Houston's determination to get the player. That said, this is a team that is still a few years away from true contention so giving up a first-rounder in 2024 could end up being a valuable selection.

Cardinals deal with Lions: B+

It's a savvy night for Ossenfort. After the dust settled on both trades, he moved back just three spots to get the player he likely targeted all along and picks up a number of draft assets -- including a 2024 first-rounder -- in the process. Not too bad first a first-time GM.

Detroit Lions: B

The Lions could have added several blue-chip players at No. 6 and there was a quarterback still on the board in Kentucky's Will Levis. However, GM Brad Holmes decided to gain some assets and move just outside the top 10 while picking up a high Day 2 pick and a later selection on Day 3.