The first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft are complete, and yet less than half of the picks have been made. Dreams will come true Saturday as the league wraps up this year's draft. Here are some of the best prospects available after Friday night:

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

S Jaden Hicks, Washington State

CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

OT Christian Jones, Texas

WR Javon Baker, UCF

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

CB D.J. James, Auburn

WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

IOL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

IOL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

CB Myles Harden, South Dakota

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

WR Malik Washington, Virginia

QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami

EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

TE Cade Stover, Ohio State

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

WR Tez Walker, North Carolina

S Trey Taylor, Air Force

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

OT Javon Foster, Missouri

WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

CB Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

IOL Sataoa Laumea, Utah

WR Bub Means, Pittsburgh

IOL Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

IOL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State

LB Jaylan Ford, Texas

CB M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU

CB Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

RB Bucky Irving, Oregon

S Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Here is the full list of best prospects available. Tune in to CBSSports.com's coverage of Day 3 beginning at 12 p.m. ET Saturday.