The opportunities to add contributing talents are waning in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although the final day has arrived, more than half of the selections are yet to be made and pressing needs exist across the league. Teams are essentially expecting depth additions who can contribute on special teams at this point of the event. In an ideal world, they would one day develop into something more.

Here is the most pressing need for each team ahead of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft:

AFC North

Bengals: Safety

Cincinnati selected Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart with its first-round choice, which checked off a need for the organization. They also addressed secondary needs at linebacker and offensive guard. Next up: safety. Ohio State's Lathan Ransom and Penn State's Jaylen Reed are a few available.

Browns: Wide receiver

Cleveland had five picks within the top-100 overall, so it's had an opportunity to address multiple needs. The wide receiver room leaves a lot to be desired. Jerry Jeudy is now the focal point of the pass game and Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash will be relied upon heavily. One also wonders if they kick the tires on bringing back Amari Cooper and/or Elijah Moore.

Ravens: Defensive line

Baltimore needs to add a defensive lineman or two in this draft. Nnamdi Madubuike is the rock of that unit, but depth has been thinning out. The Ravens have found good value through the first two days of the draft, adding good football players like Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Marshall edge rusher Mike Green -- a tradition unlike any other.

Steelers: Quarterback

Pittsburgh is being held hostage by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Justin Fields opted for the greener pastures of New York. Rodgers could still opt for retirement rather than playing for the AFC North franchise. The franchise did bring back Mason Rudolph, but one would assume they are a team in the mix to draft a quarterback as well.

AFC South

Colts: Interior offensive line

Veteran interior offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly signed with Minnesota this offseason. They missed a portion of time a year ago due to injuries and rookies Dalton Tucker and Tanor Bortolini stepped into those roles. There were growing pains as expected as the organization may feel more comfortable bringing in veteran competition.

The defensive line is an aging group that has dealt with suspensions and injuries, so that would be another area to consider.

Jaguars: Defensive tackle

The Jaguars are not flush with draft capital after the big trade up to secure Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. There is a lot of wish-casting in regards to Jacksonville's defensive interior. It is hoping that DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead return to form and that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith builds upon last campaign. New head coach Liam Coen could use another body in the secondary, and tight end could be addressed in the absence of Evan Engram.

Texans: Interior offensive line

Houston created a need on its own roster when it traded veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington in exchange for draft compensation, in addition to trading offensive guard Kenyon Green and releasing Shaq Mason. The team did sign traveled veterans in free agency, but replacement level play is about all one should expect. Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery was the team's first selection, but the interior has yet to be addressed.

Titans: Wide receiver

Beyond Calvin Ridley, incoming rookie quarterback Cam Ward will be throwing to the likes of Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett. The investment in the offensive line should buy him more time, but head coach Brian Callahan has his work cut out for him to scheme open that group.

AFC East



Bills: Safety

Buffalo has now addressed defensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. Other than linebacker, only one spot on defense is left untouched: safety. The Bills will be looking for a player with a versatile skillset.

Dolphins: Cornerback

Miami may double dip at defensive tackle after taking Michigan's Kenneth Grant in the first round, but cornerback is now a bigger priority, especially if veteran Jalen Ramsey is dealt. Depth is relatively thin with Kader Kohou locked into the slot and recent comments about not waiting for Cam Smith. The franchise currently has seven picks on Day 3.

Jets: Wide receiver

New York collected about a half-dozen competent pass catchers in the past few years after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but then those players gradually moved on over the same period of time. In terms of reliability, the room is essentially Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds. Defensive tackle may also be on the mind of new head coach Aaron Glenn after completing the offensive line with the No. 7 overall selection.

Patriots: Edge rusher

The Patriots have used the first four draft selections of the Mike Vrabel era to address the offense. They signed edge rusher Harold Landry, but there is room form for improvement opposite him. Any player taken on Day 3 better be able to provide special teams assistance as well.

AFC West

Broncos: Safety

Denver has done such a great job of filling needs this offseason. The roster has improved by leaps and bounds over the past two seasons and the organization's investment in Sean Payton is paying off. There are a few positions that fall under the category of needing depth that could one day become a starter: defensive line, offensive line and safety.

Safety is one spot where an addition made at this stage of the offseason could start at some point this season. Free agent Talanoa Hufanga has dealt with injuries and Brandon Jones is the other in line to start.

Chargers: Tight end

Despite the signing of veteran Donte Jackson, cornerback remains a potential problem area for Jim Harbaugh's team. It may not be realistic to expect the defensive tackles to play as well as they had in 2024, and there is a big emphasis on older pass rushers Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree performing in the absence of Joey Bosa.

For the way Harbaugh wants to execute his offense, the presence of a field-stretching tight end would be invaluable. Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly are currently competing in that room.

Chiefs: Offensive guard

Kansas City has added some competition along its offensive line by signing Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons after trading away Joe Thuney. The left guard spot vacated by Thuney is currently filled by Kingsley Suamataia. At the very least, the Chiefs should add competition in that role.

Running back would be another consideration if the Chiefs had not shown a willingness to invest little in the position since Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not pan out. Cornerback and offensive guard round out the top four.

Raiders: Linebacker

There are several positions on Las Vegas' roster that leaves a lot to be desired. They need young players to step up. One spot bereft of young talent is linebacker, which is filled by Elandon Roberts and Devin White.

The Raiders could conceivably draft two more wide receivers even after taking Jack Bech. Edge rusher and cornerback also require attention. General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll inherited the division's worst roster by a considerable margin, so taking a running back in the first round was a bold choice.

NFC North

Bears: Safety

Chicago is a contender for the title of "most improved roster" this offseason. It is becoming more difficult to poke holes in its roster. The defensive tackle spot is interesting, because the Bears have a lot of talented players without production and a few older players, but nothing in between. Safety is the clearest position of need with an aged Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker starting with little more behind them.

Lions: Edge rusher

Detroit moved on from Za'Darius Smith after acquiring him midseason, and Aidan Hutchinson is returning from a serious knee injury. The other pass rushers on the roster are Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal. Davenport has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and Paschal has been more of a stable run defender than one capable of providing explosiveness off the edge while also dealing with his own injuries. The Lions would benefit from adding a young, bendy, explosive pass rusher who can challenge at the high side.

Packers: Cornerback

Green Bay signed Nate Hobbs and there could be more versatility there than his background in Las Vegas suggests. The team will almost certainly move on from Jaire Alexander at some point this offseason, which leaves them Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon. They may well be fine, but that is one position that carries the biggest unknown at this stage of the festivities.

They need more pass rush production, but the investment has already been made with two former first-round picks on the roster. They just need to perform at a higher level.

Vikings: Cornerback

Minnesota has four total picks. To this point, it has addressed the interior offensive line and wide receiver.

Safety, linebacker and cornerback are all on similar footing, as the Vikings could use one new starter at each position. In the case of cornerback, they retained Byron Murphy Jr. and signed Isaiah Rodgers, but the coaching staff seems to be higher on the Rodgers addition than maybe he has proven to this point in his career. At safety, Harrison Smith is 36 years old and Camryn Bynum signed with Indianapolis in free agency.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Linebacker

Safety and linebacker are probably two of the biggest needs if you are a believer that Cade Otton can be a solution for them at tight end. They re-signed Lavonte David but, at some point, he is going to move on and there is not a transition of power in waiting.

Defensive line, edge rusher and offensive guard could also be part of Saturday's plans.

Falcons: Cornerback

Atlanta left little to chance this year when it came to investing in its pass rush. After initially drafting Georgia's Jalon Walker No. 15 overall, the Falcons sacrificed a 2026 first-round pick to move back up for Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

A cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell is now the focal point with wide receiver also garnering consideration.

Panthers: Cornerback

Carolina double-dipped at edge rusher on Day 2 when they took Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen. Cornerback is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster despite extending Jaycee Horn. The linebacker group has a lot to prove, but the coaching staff will probably give them the opportunity to maintain their roles.

Saints: Cornerback

New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore and saw Paulson Adebo depart in free agency. Kool-Aid McKinstry is still present, but the organization has little beyond that situation.

The Saints also need to add playmakers and one of the most deficient areas is wide receiver. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed both suffered serious injuries, while journeymen Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Dante Pettis are also in that room. The Saints need another player who can turn a single into a double to pair with Olave.

NFC East

Commanders: Edge rusher

Washington has just five total picks. It addressed offensive tackle and cornerback on the first two days of the draft. The Commanders have a lot of defensive ends who will be firm at the point of attack and give the franchise a high floor in run defense. The issue is that they lack any and all explosiveness off the edge.

Cowboys: Safety

The offensive line should be whole again as Dallas used a third first-round pick on the unit in Tyler Booker. The secondary -- both cornerback and safety -- was in need of a revitalization as well. The Cowboys did draft Shavon Revel Jr. on Day 2. Injuries have plagued the unit, and there is room for long-term answers at the safety position.

Eagles: Wide receiver

Philadelphia has replacement-level players or better at every position, so "need" is a relative term. Finding a long-term piece alongside A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith would be optimal, but tight end jumps to the top of the list if they do ultimately part with Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles did lose free agents Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton, but had already been preparing for that eventuality.

Giants: Offensive line

Time will tell if New York made the correct decision to trade up for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, but to their credit, they had a conviction and made the move up the board. As far as the offensive line is concerned, who is a part of the long-term vision aside from Andrew Thomas and, perhaps, John Michael Schmitz?

Linebacker and cornerback come to mind next.

NFC West

49ers: Interior offensive line

The choice boiled down to the interior offensive line and the interior defensive line despite the selection of Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins. Offensive guard Aaron Banks signed with the Packers in free agency and reserve offensive tackle Jaylon Moore signed with Kansas City. The offensive line had already been a weakness despite the offensive structure taking some of the pressure off that unit.

At defensive tackle, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Javon Kinlaw are all gone. Maliek Collins is gone from last year's team as well.

Cardinals: Linebacker

Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position (until this year) and that is where head coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth. Day 3 is the sweet spot for linebacker talent, so that should be forthcoming.

Similar to roadwork in your local town, annual spring construction of the offensive line commences once again.

Rams: Cornerback

Inside linebacker may actually be more bereft of talent, but the Rams have had no problem finding Day 3 prospects or undrafted free agent players to fill that role. The efforts to solve the short- and long-term cornerback situation have been mixed. Darious Williams was solid for them, but they will have to replace him in the coming years.

Seahawks: Defensive line

When working through mock draft scenarios, tight end, safety and offensive guard were the three problem areas targeted. Through two days, leadership has addressed each of those positions. Next, it is depth on the defensive line.