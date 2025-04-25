Thursday night of the 2025 NFL Draft was an opportunity for teams to address weaknesses on their respective rosters. For example, the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks addressed the interior offensive line and are now free to target other areas Friday night.

There are still several really talented prospects available, including many who had been consistently mocked in the first round: Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Missouri's Luther Burden III, among others.

Here is the most pressing need for each team ahead of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft:

AFC North

Bengals: Safety

Cincinnati selected Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart with its first round choice, which checked off a need for the organization. Next up: safety. There are some talented ones among the best prospects available following the first round, including South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori. Offensive guard and linebacker would be other considerations.

Browns: Quarterback

Cleveland traded for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and signed veteran Joe Flacco. Neither is a long-term solution, however. In short, it is less than an ideal situation at the game's most important position. Cleveland is still likely to take a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft after bypassing that route Thursday night. Running back and wide receiver should also be points of emphasis.

Ravens: Edge rusher

Baltimore had little pass rush outside of 33-year-old Kyle Van Noy in 2024. The idea of Van Noy replicating that production year-over-year is unrealistic. Odafe Oweh did have 10 sacks, but his 11.7% pressure rate, according to TruMedia, ranked No. 59 among players with at least 200 pass rush snaps. Baltimore could benefit from adding a true difference-making pass rusher as it prepares for the future.

Defensive line and building out depth along the offensive line are a few other areas the Ravens will likely address.

Steelers: Quarterback

Pittsburgh is being held hostage by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Justin Fields opted for the greener pastures of New York. Rodgers could still opt for retirement rather than playing for the AFC North franchise. The franchise did bring back Mason Rudolph, but one would assume they are a team in the mix to draft a quarterback on Day 2 as well.

AFC South

Colts: Interior offensive line

Veteran interior offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly signed with Minnesota this offseason. They missed a portion of time a year ago due to injuries and rookies Dalton Tucker and Tanor Bortolini stepped into those roles. There were growing pains as expected as the organization may feel more comfortable bringing in veteran competition.

The defensive line is an aging group that has dealt with suspensions and injuries, so that would be another area to consider.

Jaguars: Defensive tackle

The Jaguars are not flush with draft capital after the big trade up to secure Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. There is a lot of wish-casting in regards to Jacksonville's defensive interior. They hope that DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead return to form and that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith builds upon last campaign. New head coach Liam Coen could use a few more bodies in the secondary, and tight end could be addressed in the absence of Evan Engram.

Texans: Interior offensive line

Houston created a need on its own roster when it traded veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington in exchange for draft compensation, in addition to trading offensive guard Kenyon Green and releasing Shaq Mason. The team did sign traveled veterans in free agency, but replacement level play is about all one should expect. The Texans traded out of the first round to pick up additional draft capital on Day 2.

Titans: Edge rusher

The Titans had the fourth-lowest pressure rate (28.9%) in the NFL last season, according to TruMedia. Tennessee's collection of pass rushers (Arden Key, Ali Gaye, etc.) leaves a lot to be desired, especially after allowing Harold Landry to depart.

Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku and Marshall's Mike Green are two pass rushers who are still available Friday.

AFC East



Bills: Safety

Buffalo drafted Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round to pair with Christian Benford. Attention may now turn to another position in the secondary: safety. In addition to South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr. and Notre Dame's Xavier Watts are some of the other notable names available at the position.

Dolphins: Cornerback

Miami may double dip at defensive tackle after taking Michigan's Kenneth Grant in the first round, but cornerback is now a bigger priority, especially if veteran Jalen Ramsey is dealt. Depth is relatively thin with Kader Kohou locked into the slot and recent comments about not waiting for Cam Smith.

The offensive line is also a potential weakness following Terron Armstead's retirement, but Miami may put its faith in last year's second-round pick Patrick Paul.

Jets: Wide receiver

New York collected about a half-dozen competent pass catchers in the past few years after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but then those players gradually moved on over the same period of time. In terms of reliability, the room is essentially Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds. It would not be surprising if they invested heavily in tight end rather than wide receiver. They need to develop and execute a long-term vision at the position in order for Justin Fields to succeed.

Defensive tackle may also be on the mind of new head coach Aaron Glenn after completing the offensive line with the No. 7 overall selection.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

New England needed not one, but two offensive tackles. The Patriots signed veteran Morgan Moses to play right tackle and then drafted LSU's Will Campbell. Wide receiver remains a priority. There is not one player on the roster on which the franchise can hang its hat at that position. Stefon Diggs has been a highly productive player in his career, but is coming off a serious injury.

Defensive line, outside linebacker, safety and tight end are other areas that could be addressed.

AFC West

Broncos: Running back

Linebacker? Check. Safety? Check. Tight end? Check. Slot cornerback? Check.

Denver has gone through its offseason wish list and efficiently crossed each off ... with the exception of running back. Javonte Williams was signed by Dallas, which leaves Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime to compete. Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins could be targeted Friday.

Chargers: Tight end

Despite the signing of veteran Donte Jackson, cornerback remains a potential problem area for Jim Harbaugh's team. It may not be realistic to expect the defensive tackles to play as well as they had in 2024, and there is a big emphasis on older pass rushers Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree performing in the absence of Joey Bosa. But there are options in those spots on Day 2.

For the way Harbaugh wants to execute his offense, the presence of a field-stretching tight end would be invaluable. A wide receiver that can stretch the field vertically is also on the agenda.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Kansas City had solid play to pair with Chris Jones for years and that group rarely turned over, but now Khalen Saunders, Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton have been extracted over the past few offseasons. The leftovers are uninspiring, and it is time for the franchise to build that room back up in a deep draft for the position.

Running back would be another consideration if the Chiefs had not shown a willingness to invest little in the position since Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not pan out. Cornerback and offensive guard round out the top four.

Raiders: Wide receiver

Brock Bowers is Geno Smith's primary outlet in Las Vegas, but the wide receiver room is thin beyond Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders have opened trade discussions for tight end Michael Mayer, so it does not sound like a heavy 12 personnel share is in their future. They will need at least one and possibly two wide receivers to upgrade that operation. New addition Ashton Jeanty can contribute in the pass game as well.

NFC North

Bears: Defensive tackle

Chicago's roster, from top to bottom, is really solid after all the moves the Bears made along the offensive and defensive lines. There are still question marks in specific roles, but the biggest is defensive tackle. They may not add another body to that room, but they need Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens to develop and/or Grady Jarrett and Andrew Billings to deliver competent play into their 30s.

Lions: Edge rusher

Detroit moved on from Za'Darius Smith after acquiring him midseason, and Aidan Hutchinson is returning from a serious knee injury. The other pass rushers on the roster are Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal. Davenport has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and Paschal has been more of a stable run defender than one capable of providing explosiveness off the edge. The Lions would benefit from adding a young, bendy, explosive pass rusher who can challenge at the high side.

Perhaps they are able to find a WR3 in that complementary role to Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown long-term as well.

Packers: Cornerback

Green Bay signed Nate Hobbs and there could be more versatility there than his background in Las Vegas suggests. The team will almost certainly move on from Jaire Alexander at some point this offseason, which leaves them Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon. They may well be fine, but that is one position that carries the biggest unknown at this stage of the festivities.

They need more pass rush production, but the investment has already been made with two former first-round picks on the roster. They just need to perform at a higher level.

Vikings: Cornerback

Safety, linebacker and cornerback are all on similar footing; they could each use one new starter. In the case of cornerback, they retained Byron Murphy Jr. and signed Isaiah Rodgers, but the coaching staff seems to be higher on the Rodgers addition than maybe he has proven to this point in his career. At safety, Harrison Smith is 36 years old and Camryn Bynum signed with Indianapolis in free agency.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Linebacker

Safety and linebacker are probably two of the biggest needs if you are a believer that Cade Otton can be a solution for them at tight end. They re-signed Lavonte David but, at some point, he is going to move on and there is not a transition of power in waiting.

Defensive line, edge rusher and offensive guard could also be part of draft weekend plans.

Falcons: Cornerback

Atlanta left little to chance this year when it came to investing in its pass rush. After initially drafting Georgia's Jalon Walker No. 15 overall, the Falcons sacrificed a 2026 first-round pick to move back up for Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

A cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell is now the focal point with wide receiver also garnering consideration.

Panthers: Edge rusher

Cornerback is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster despite extending Jaycee Horn. The linebacker group has a lot to prove, but the coaching staff will probably give them the opportunity to maintain their roles.

Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum have been fine depth additions at edge rusher over the past two offseasons, but hoping Jadeveon Clowney can be the focal point of the team's pass rush in the short and long term is not a plan grounded by reason. It would benefit them to add a difference-maker to speed up the opposing quarterback's processing.

Saints: Defensive line

There are not a lot of exciting elements to New Orleans' roster right now. Would it be surprising if the unit were entirely turned over in the next few years?

The Saints need to add playmakers and one of the most deficient areas is wide receiver. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed both suffered serious injuries, while journeymen Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Dante Pettis are also in that room. The Saints need another player who can turn a single into a double to pair with Olave.

NFC East

Commanders: Edge rusher

Washington has a lot of defensive ends who will be firm at the point of attack and give the franchise a high floor in run defense. The issue is that they lack any and all explosiveness off the edge.

Ideally, they would also draft a cornerback capable of starting on the boundary and allow Mike Sainristil to move back into the slot.

Cowboys: Safety

The offensive line should be whole again as Dallas used a third first-round pick on the unit in Tyler Booker. The secondary -- both cornerback and safety -- could use a revitalization as well. Injuries have plagued the unit, and there is room for long-term answers at the safety position.

Eagles: Safety

Philadelphia has replacement-level players or better at every position, so "need" is a relative term. Its needs are not as pressing as holes on the roster of other teams.

The Eagles did lose free agents Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton, but had already been preparing for that eventuality.

Giants: Offensive line

Time will tell if New York made the correct decision to trade up for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, but to their credit, they had a conviction and made the move up the board. As far as the offensive line is concerned, who is a part of the long-term vision aside from Andrew Thomas and, perhaps, John Michael Schmitz?

Linebacker and cornerback come to mind next.

NFC West

49ers: Defensive tackle

The choice boiled down to the interior offensive line and the interior defensive line. Offensive guard Aaron Banks signed with the Packers in free agency and reserve offensive tackle Jaylon Moore signed with Kansas City. The offensive line had already been a weakness despite the offensive structure taking some of the pressure off that unit.

However, defensive tackle is a bigger need. Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Javon Kinlaw are all gone. Maliek Collins is gone from last year's team as well. Those defections were not countered with equal or better replacements.

Cardinals: Linebacker

Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position (until this year) and that is where head coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth. The success of the cornerback position relies upon the development of youth, such as Max Melton and Garrett Williams.

Similar to roadwork in your local town, annual spring construction of the offensive line commences once again.

Rams: Cornerback

Inside linebacker may actually be more bereft of talent, but the Rams have had no problem finding Day 3 prospects or undrafted free agent players to fill that role. The efforts to solve the short- and long-term cornerback situation have been mixed. Darious Williams was solid for them, but they will have to replace him in the coming years.

Seahawks: Safety

Seattle already addressed its biggest need when it took a big swing addressing offensive guard in the first round. Attention now turns to the secondary where the Seahawks could upgrade cornerback or safety. If Mike Macdonald wants to build his defense in the image of Baltimore, then he needs a rangy safety who can serve as the eraser. South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori is still on the board.