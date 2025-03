Pro Day season is upon us, and it lurks in the background of NFL free agency until early April. We know many of the top prospects decided against testing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, so these pro days are the last opportunity for NFL decision-makers to get athleticism data on these prospects before the draft.

As a handy reference guide, I've listed the full pro day calendar as it currently stands with the notable prospects who'll hopefully be fully participating at each.

March 7

WR Kyle Williams

March 11

LB Danny Stutsman

S Billy Bowman Jr.

EDGE James Pearce Jr.

DT Omarr Norman-Lott

RB Dylan Sampson

WR Dont'e Thorton Jr.

March 12

March 13

LB Shaun Dolac

March 17

LB Carson Schwesinger

EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo

March 18-21: Big 12 Pro Day

TE Tyler Batty

OG Luke Kandra

CB/WR Travis Hunter

QB Shedeur Sanders

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

RB DJ Giddens



CB Jacob Parrish

S Marques Sigle

RB Ollie Gordon Jr.

LB Nick Martin

EDGE Collin Oliver

RB RJ Harvey

WR Kobe Hudson

DL Junior Tafuna

OT Wyatt Milum

March 18

March 19

March 20

March 21

March 24

TE Harold Fannin Jr.

March 25

CB Shavon Revel Jr.

DL Ty Robinson

March 26

EDGE Bradyn Swinson

TE Mason Taylor

OT Emery Jones Jr.

CB Zy Alexander

EDGE/DL Sai'vion Jones

OL Myles Frazier

RB Ashton Jeanty

March 27

March 28